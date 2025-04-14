Scene in Edmonds: Salmon fry released in Yost Park

Volunteers continued their work on Saturday to help repopulate local streams with “baby” coho salmon from the Willow Creek Salmon Hatchery in Edmonds. The salmon fry will spend the first year of their life feeding on insect larvae and other aquatic organisms. After one year in the creeks and growth to about 4 to 6 inches, the coho salmon that survive will go out to sea for two years to grow to about 2 feet long and then return to the creeks where they started as babies to spawn the next generation.
