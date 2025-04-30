Scene in Edmonds: WSDOT helping Edmonds Marsh restoration volunteers.

Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) crews were out Wednesday mowing vegetation along State Route 104 to help prepare the Edmonds Marsh Restoration site for upcoming volunteer work coordinated by the Edmonds Stream Team. See our previous story for a complete description of the project.
