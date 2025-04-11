‘School of Rock’ showing at Edmonds Theater to benefit MTHS Music Program April 19

Saturday, April 19, 2025

10:30 a.m. – Pre-show MTHS Jazz Quintet

11:00 a.m. – Movie

Edmonds Theater

415 Main St.

“School of Rock” stars Jack Black, Joan Cusack, Mike White and Sarah Silverman. Black plays a struggling rock guitarist Dewey Finn, who is fired from his band and subsequently poses as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. After witnessing the musical talent of the students, Dewey forms a band of fifth-graders to attempt to win the upcoming Battle of the Bands and use his winnings to pay his rent. The movie is rated PG-13, directed by Richard Linklater, produced by Scott Rudin and written by Mike White.