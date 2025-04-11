‘School of Rock’ showing at Edmonds Theater to benefit MTHS Music Program April 19

The community is welcomed to a special matinee showing at the Edmonds Theater of the 2003 comedy classic, “School of Rock“, starring Jack Black. This is a benefit for the Mountlake Terrace High School band program and includes a suggested donation of $10. You can make a donation in advance to secure a seat. Arrive early to enjoy sounds from the Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz Quintet.
Saturday, April 19, 2025
10:30 a.m. – Pre-show MTHS Jazz Quintet
11:00 a.m. – Movie
Edmonds Theater
415 Main St.
“School of Rock” stars Jack Black, Joan Cusack, Mike White and Sarah Silverman. Black plays a struggling rock guitarist Dewey Finn, who is fired from his band and subsequently poses as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. After witnessing the musical talent of the students, Dewey forms a band of fifth-graders to attempt to win the upcoming Battle of the Bands and use his winnings to pay his rent. The movie is rated PG-13, directed by Richard Linklater, produced by Scott Rudin and written by Mike White.
Learn more about the Mountlake Terrace High School Band Program on their Facebook and Instagram channels.
