Semiannual marina cleanup reveals trash debris old and new

by Misha Carter 3 hours ago 11
A diver brings found ocean debris up for disposal. (Photos by Misha Carter)
Items found during the cleanup included fishing poles and nets, plastics, cell phones and clothing.
Lukas shows a phone and case found – one of many recovered by divers.

Saturday was cleanup day at the Edmonds Marina P and Q docks. Twice a year, underwater photographer and ocean advocate Annie Crawley organizes a team of volunteers and divers to dive under boat moorages to clean up debris that can pose threats to marine ecosystems.

“Even with bad visibility due to algae bloom, we were still able to bring up a good amount of trash.” Crawley said. She thanked the volunteers, including her all-volunteer youth dive teamcrew, and talked about the importance of raising awareness about the environment.

Organizer Annie Crawley and Port of Edmonds Economic Development Director Brittany Williams.

Crawley is dedicated to the preservation of oceans. “I speak up for the ocean because it’s our life source,” Crawley says on the Edmonds Underwater Park website. “Without a healthy ocean, we are not healthy. There are many myths about the sea. As an underwater explorer and storyteller, my mission is to share my vision and inspire others to speak up.”

Hazelwood Elementary teacher Barbara Bromley and her students have been helping with the marina clean-up for nine years.

Hazelwood teacher Barbara Bromley helps students Jasper, Alina, Jaylene, Jenessa and Jaylena identify sea life found during the cleanup.

“I pick items to take back to the classroom.” Bromley said. “Students can then choose an item and write a story about it, and they are free to fully use their imaginations.”

Crawley is the keynote speaker at the Edmonds Waterfront Center’s Earth Day celebration from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 22. Her topic: “Our Power, Our Voice, Our Planet.”

Volunteers congratulate each other by placing hands together in a circle.
Victorious volunteers celebrate a job well done.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME