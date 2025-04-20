Semiannual marina cleanup reveals trash debris old and new

Saturday was cleanup day at the Edmonds Marina P and Q docks. Twice a year, underwater photographer and ocean advocate Annie Crawley organizes a team of volunteers and divers to dive under boat moorages to clean up debris that can pose threats to marine ecosystems.

“Even with bad visibility due to algae bloom, we were still able to bring up a good amount of trash.” Crawley said. She thanked the volunteers, including her all-volunteer youth dive teamcrew, and talked about the importance of raising awareness about the environment.

Crawley is dedicated to the preservation of oceans. “I speak up for the ocean because it’s our life source,” Crawley says on the Edmonds Underwater Park website. “Without a healthy ocean, we are not healthy. There are many myths about the sea. As an underwater explorer and storyteller, my mission is to share my vision and inspire others to speak up.”

Hazelwood Elementary teacher Barbara Bromley and her students have been helping with the marina clean-up for nine years.

“I pick items to take back to the classroom.” Bromley said. “Students can then choose an item and write a story about it, and they are free to fully use their imaginations.”

Crawley is the keynote speaker at the Edmonds Waterfront Center’s Earth Day celebration from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 22. Her topic: “Our Power, Our Voice, Our Planet.”