Sen. Liias bill banning certain animals from traveling acts signed into law

Legislation banning the use of some animals in traveling acts was signed into law Tuesday.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Marko Liias (D-Edmonds), prohibits traveling acts like circuses from using elephants, bears, tigers, lions and nonhuman primates in performances for live audiences. Under the law, using these animals in traveling acts is a gross misdemeanor, which carries maximum penalties of 364 days in jail or a $5,000 fine.

“We measure societies by how they treat their most vulnerable members — that includes animals. Traveling acts subject animals, both large and small, to inhumane treatment that endangers their lives and the safety of audiences,” Liias said. “I’m proud Washington is standing up for animals by saying no to this cruel, unfair practice.”

Washington joins 11 states in banning the use of some animals in traveling acts. Before this bill became law, seven communities in the state, including Spokane and Snohomish, already prohibited the practice. While the law creates a statewide ban, cities and counties may adopt more restrictive ordinances.

Several animal rights organizations and animal care facilities testified in support of the bill, noting that traveling acts simply cannot provide a level of care that meets animals’ physical and psychological needs. Roger Sweeney, the chief zoological officer at Seattle’s Woodland Park Zoo, said animal welfare standards are high because animal care is a science.

“Only the most progressive zoos and aquariums in the nation meet the tremendously high animal welfare requirements to be accredited by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums,” Sweeney said. “Taking care of animals is an act of empathy and compassion, but it is also a science. It’s a science that can and should be assessed and verified through a rigorous review of animal care, veterinary programs, security procedures, ongoing best-practice training, and safe and enriching physical environments.”

The law exempts permanent, nonmobile facilities from the ban if they conduct the performance involving animals and are licensed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The law goes into effect in July.