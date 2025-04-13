Sno-King School Retirees announce 2025 scholarship recipients

The Sno-King School Retirees Association has awarded two $2,500 scholarships to Edmonds School District seniors. These scholarships are for students who are planning on a career as educators upon their college graduation, and are renewable for three more years at $1,000 each year.

Kera Croft will graduate from Edmonds-Woodway High School and continue her education at the University of Vermont, where she will major in secondary education with a focus on English. Croft has excelled in the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme while being actively engaged in various extracurricular activities. She participates in Edmonds Heights Performing Arts, is Worthy Advisor for Rainbow Girls, president of the French Club, and been a camp counselor for Girl Scouts of America.

Colin McGuire, a senior at Meadowdale High School, has demonstrated leadership and dedication throughout his academic and extracurricular pursuits. McGuire has been ASB president, a Link Coordinator, captain of the Hi-Q team and captain of the tennis team while also participating in basketball and track and field. His future plans include attending the University of California, Berkeley, while pursuing a degree in history education.