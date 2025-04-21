Snohomish Conservation District, Verdant launch free community gardening program

Food costs are rising and demand for food at local food banks is increasing.

A creative partnership between the Snohomish Conservation District (SCD) and Verdant Health Commission is designed to address these concerning developments, especially for residents with space and resource limitations.

“We understand that purchasing fresh produce is becoming a luxury for many people and Harvest at Home is designed to address that,” said Lisa Edwards, superintendent at Verdant. “I’m really delighted at the thought of families being able to go out to their porch or balcony and grab vegetables to eat, especially for those living in small spaces like apartments.”

Harvest at Home is a new free program the two organizations are piloting to increase access to food gardening for South Snohomish County residents. The program recently launched with a hands-on workshop for senior Hispanic residents through Homage Senior Services. Participants were shown how in Spanish how to use a space-saving vertical gardening kit to grow culturally relevant foods, like onions, scallions and beans. Afterward, SCD delivered free vertical gardening kits, soil and seeds to participants so they can start growing some of their own produce.

Harvest at Home will be expanding in the months to come: a similar vertical gardening workshop will be offered to seniors through the Washington West African Center and two edible community gardens will be developed in partnership with the Edmonds Boys and Girls Club and SeaMar Community Health Center in Lynnwood. Educational programming for kids and families will be offered, with an emphasis on the relationship between home-grown food, nutrition and positive health outcomes.

“It’s very exciting to see this idea come to life,” Edwards said. “We’re really glad to be helping local families move toward self-sufficiency, especially when we can provide instruction in their native languages.”

Snohomish Conservation District works with residents on a voluntary basis to implement best management practices on their land.

Verdant Health Commission, also known as Public Hospital District No. 2, Snohomish County, is dedicated to ensuring quality health care is available to all residents in South Snohomish County. A public organization that owns the Edmonds hospital campus currently leased to Swedish, Verdant has invested $87 million dollars since 2011 in the community by funding nonprofits that provide free or low-cost access to health programs and services.