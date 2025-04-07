Snohomish County PUD recognized as Reliable Public Power Provider

Snohomish County PUD announced it has been recognized as a Platinum Reliable Public Power Provider (RP3) by the American Public Power Association (APPA) for providing reliable and safe electric service to its customers.

“We’re proud to be honored once again by APPA for the tremendous work our staff and leaders perform every day in service of our customers,” said PUD CEO/General Manager John Haarlow. “To earn this award, it takes the whole organization working together toward our vision of delivering exceptional customer service. All PUD employees and customers should be extremely proud of this honor.”

The RP3 designation, which lasts for three years, grades public power utilities on their proficiency in four key disciplines: Reliability, safety, workforce development and system improvement, according to the PUD’s press release. The PUD earned 95 out of a possible 100 points.

The application process to earn the RP3 honor was comprehensive. The 45-page application covered an array of topics, from reliability metrics to financial health, that demonstrate sound business practices and a utility-wide commitment to safe and reliable delivery of electricity. Documentation contained in the application included safety and cybersecurity training, financial policies, equipment testing records, engineering studies, capital planning documents, system improvements and more.

“This was a wide-scale effort with numerous teams and departments from across the PUD providing information and details to earn the PUD this recognition,” said Mark Flury, PUD Senior Manager Transmission and Distribution System Operations and Engineering.