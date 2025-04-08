Sound Transit warns light rail riders of service disruptions April 14-23

Passengers should prepare for additional travel time as 1 Line service will experience major disruptions from April 14 to April 23 to accommodate necessary rail repair work in the Downtown Seattle Transit Tunnel, Sound Transit said in a news release. During this time, the southbound track will be closed between Westlake and Stadium stations. This disruption will allow crews to remove, replace, and rebuild a cracked rail in the southbound tunnel between Pioneer Square and International District stations, South Transit said. That work will require an extended closure of the tunnel and track, and shuttle trains will be sharing the northbound track and using northbound platforms in both directions. This work will also require the use of loud fans and other construction equipment in the tunnels, which may be noticeable to passengers on trains and on platforms in the tunnel.

To maximize the amount of train service available across the system, separate trains will be operating north and south of downtown. The shuttle train will operate in both directions on the northbound track every 25-30 minutes between Westlake and Stadium. Trains will operate approximately every 12 minutes from Lynnwood to Westlake and from Angle Lake to Stadium. Passengers traveling through downtown Seattle will have to transfer twice to reach their final destination.

Passengers should plan for significant increases in travel time and consider alternate forms of transportation, especially local bus service for those traveling to a location between Westlake and Stadium stations. In addition to schedule service, King County Metro will be providing a downtown circulator bus on weekdays during the evening commute to help reduce crowding.

Passengers traveling from Snohomish County should consider other transit options, including the N Line, Route 510 and 515 on weekdays, to avoid the disruption entirely, Sound Transit advises. For additional flexibility, Community Transit has added trips to the 515 during the tunnel closure.

Staff ambassadors will be available at the stations to help passengers choose the right ride for their destination.

A language line is available to provide translation assistance for limited English proficiency persons at 800-823-9230.