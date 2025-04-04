South County Fire’s cardiac arrest survival rate nearly double national average

A bigger focus on high-performance CPR is making southwest Snohomish County among the safest places in the U.S. to experience a cardiac arrest. New data shows South County Fire’s cardiac arrest survival rate* is 71.4%, according to the 2024 CARES report. This is nearly double the national average of 36.3%, .
“Firefighters are very deliberately focused on providing the absolute best CPR for your loved one,” said Tom Keene, South County Fire’s Battalion Chief of Emergency Medical Services. “We see the difference it makes, not just in helping a person survive cardiac arrest, but allowing them to live a normal life afterward.”
South County Fire responds to a cardiac arrest call about once every 36 hours. Nine to 12 firefighters are dispatched, each working simultaneously in a very specific, life-saving role.
“We need to have someone doing chest compressions, but we have to rotate that person every two minutes because that’s when people start to get tired and you don’t get the same quality of compressions,” Keene said.
Other roles include maintaining the patient’s airway, establishing I.V. access and administering medications.
“We put a lot of focus on being really good at CPR because it saves lives,” Keene said. “If it means your loved one gets to go back to their normal life, we’ll give nothing less than our absolute best.”
South County Fire paramedics teach twice each year at Seattle’s Resuscitation Academy where organizations travel from around the country and world to learn how to improve cardiac arrest survival in their communities.
If you got 13 running out the door for every EMS call no wonder the cost is so high. That is like a 3 or 4 vehicle response maybe more just imagine the man power sitting around most of the time so they are staffed to be able to respond to 3 or 4 calls at the same time. Heaven forbid if there is also a fire or 2 across town. My guess is by the time everyone showed up I would either be dead or at the hospital already. I can appreciate we have well trained personnel but this contingent for each EMS call seems rather excessive. “Just prop me up by the jukebox when I die I want to go to heaven but I don’t want to go tonight, fill my boots up with sand, put a stiff drink in my hand. Prop me up by the jukebox when I die.”
They said that they dispatch 9-12 firefighters for every cardiac arrest call NOT every call. If our survival rate is more than twice the national average, it’s because what they are doing works! If more people are surviving than it’s worth every penny! If you or a loved one experienced a heart attack, wouldn’t you want them to fight to save your life? Great job South County Fire!
Am I missing something, see no mention of South County Fire or Snohomish County in the link provided in this article? I do see Seattle & King County EMS mentioned. No doubt SCF does a great job, but this is a complicated topic so many factors play into survival rates. Rural vs Urban, overall health of state populations (WA consistently ranks as healthiest population), bystander CPR, access to defibrillators, etc. I don’t claim to be an expert here, but recommend people do some research.
A National institute of health study found “The effect of paramedic crew size in the resuscitation of patients with out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) remains inconclusive.” ‘While teams with 5 paramedics will have the best teamwork performance’.
IAFF recommends at least 4 members respond to ALS calls.
