Special election ballots for Regional Fire Authority annexation due April 22

If you haven’t yet filled out your ballot for the April 22 special election that asks whether the City of Edmonds should annex into the Regional Fire Authority, a reminder of the voting deadlines and how to vote:

Ballot drop boxes are conveniently located throughout the county. Drop boxes are open 24/7 from the date ballots are mailed until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

To return your ballot by mail, simply drop your ballot in a mailbox; no postage necessary. Mail-in ballots must be in the box before the last pick-up time on Election Day to be postmarked on time.

Also note that you can find My Edmonds News Regional Fire Authority coverage, plus opinion pieces and links to videos of recent forums, at this link.

Here are the Edmonds and nearby ballot box locations:

Edmonds (near library bookdrop)

650 Main St.

Edmonds, WA 98020

Lynnwood (near Edmonds College)

20226 68th Ave. W.

Lynnwood, WA 98036

Mountlake Terrace (near library)



23300 58th Ave. W.

Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043

Woodway (near Town Hall)

23920 113th Pl. W.

Woodway, WA 98020

Accessible Voting Units (AVUs) are available for voters who cannot cast a private, independent ballot by mail. AVUs are touch screen ballot marking devices that feature large font, audio and tactile options to assist voters in casting their choices.

More information for voters with disabilities can be found at the Register and Vote Under Special Circumstances page.

If you’re eligible to vote in Washington state, you can register to vote or change your registration right up to 8 p.m. on Election Day and still vote in the election. Online and mail-in registration for all elections closes eight days before Election Day, so you must visit a same-day registration location to register and receive a ballot during that time.

Accessible Voting & Same-Day Registration Location

Snohomish County Auditor’s Office (Google map)

1st Floor, Admin West Bldg.

3000 Rockefeller Ave.

Everett, WA 98201

Monday, April 21, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Election Day, April 22, 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.