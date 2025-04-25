Sponsor spotlight: Beck’s now offering Terramation

Beck’s has been part of the Edmonds Community since 1951. Today, along with the traditional offerings of Funerals, Celebration of Life, Cremation and Cemetery, we also offer Terramation.

Terramation is performed by placing the decedent’s remains within a chamber along with additional organic materials. Over several weeks the temperature and humidity are carefully controlled to accelerate the composting of the decedent’s remains. Upon completion, six to nine months, all metal prosthetics are discarded. The full amount of soil equates to roughly 1 cubic yard of soil and is placed into burlap bags for release to the family. The soil may also be donated to “The Woodland,” a local privately protected land.