Sponsor spotlight: Behind the magic — what makes the Edmonds Arts Festival unforgettable?  

If you’ve ever strolled through the Edmonds Arts Festival, you know it’s a feast for the senses — colorful artist booths lining the Field and the Edmonds Arts Plaza, mesmerizing juried and student galleries inside the Frances Anderson Center, toe-tapping live entertainment, and the kind of food that makes you want to come back for seconds (and thirds).

But have you ever wondered what it takes to pull off such a seamless, vibrant celebration of creativity?

It’s Not Magic – It’s an Incredible Team

Behind the scenes, there’s a small army of passionate people making this artistic wonderland come to life. From planning and curating the Field, to organizing the flow of delicious food vendors, to ensuring the perfect mix of music and performance art — nothing happens by accident. At the heart of it all are the Festival Directors and nearly 500 amazing volunteers who work tirelessly to make it all happen.

Where It All Begins

Every September, around 35 Festival Directors gather at ArtWorks in Edmonds. Old friends reunite, new ones are welcomed, and planning for the next year’s Festival begins. These are no ordinary organizers — they’re volunteers who bring passion and expertise to their area, whether it’s Gallery Arts, Performing Arts, Food Booths, Hospitality, Marketing, or Kids Create. They give countless hours, not for a paycheck, but for the joy of bringing this special event to life.

Volunteers: The Heartbeat of the Festival

According to Volunteer Directors Gerri Rasmussen and Virginia Davis, it takes hundreds of shifts to keep things running smoothly during the three-day Festival. Whether it’s three hours or a full day, each volunteer plays a key role.

So… Want to Be Part of the Magic?

Here are just a few of the ways you can jump in and help (and have a great time doing it!):

Artist Booths – Love puzzles and problem-solving? Help with the physical setup and breakdown of the Festival or give artists a break by booth-sitting.

Sign up here

Edmonds Arts Plaza – Lend a hand to artists and directors with booth setup, breakdown, and more.

Sign up here

Festival Store – If you love retail, this is for you! Help sell Festival-branded merchandise and handle transactions.

Sign up here

Gallery Art – Step into the role of a gallerist! Help check in art, host in galleries, and assist with sales.

Sign up here

Hospitality – Help keep our artists happy and hydrated with snack boxes, lunches, coffee, and lemonade.

Sign up here

Information Booth – Got the gift of gab? Assist visitors with directions, answer questions, and hand out maps.

Sign up here

Kids Create – Love helping little ones get crafty? Guide kids through fun, simple projects at this creative corner (now indoors!).

Sign up here

Performing Arts – Help set up the stages and chairs for our amazing live performances.

Sign up here

Student Art – Support our young artists by helping set up the student art gallery or assisting visitors in finding their favorite pieces.

Sign up here

Volunteer Check-In – Be the first smile that volunteers see! Help them get checked in and prepped for their shifts.

Sign up here

Why Do We Do It?

The Edmonds Arts Festival has been a cherished event in Edmonds since 1958. Thousands of people flock to this event held annually on Father’s Day weekend to browse the galleries, meet artists, shop, socialize, and be entertained by local performing artists in a beautiful setting in the charming, waterfront city of Edmonds – home of the first certified Creative District in Washington state.

A portion of profits raised by the Festival each year is given to the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, which supports educational and cultural enrichment of our community through the arts. The Foundation awards art scholarships, education grants, and installs public art. In addition, they support ArtWorks, a gathering place for artists in downtown Edmonds, and many other local art groups including the Edmonds Center for the Arts, the Edmonds Art Studio Tour, and Cascadia Art Museum.

This year, Edmonds Arts Festival runs June 13-15, 2025 (Friday and Saturday 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.) at the Frances Anderson Center, 700 Main St., Edmonds. Learn more about what there is to see and do at edmondsartsfestival.com.