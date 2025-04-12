Sponsor spotlight: Easter — A tale of two calendars

This year is a year full of signs of Christian unity, even in the midst of great divisions and breaches in unity culturally and politically. Although Catholic and Protestant churches often celebrate Easter on a different day than Orthodox churches, both liturgical calendars align this year. Also, this year marks the 1700th anniversary of the First Ecumenical (promoting unity among many Christians) Council of Nicaea.

To begin, have you ever wondered why there are two dates for Easter among churches? The reason goes back to a tale of two calendars. In 46 BC, Julius Caesar initiated a new calendar to reform the old Roman calendar. This became known as the Julian calendar. In 1582, Pope Gregory XIII instituted a new calendar for all Catholic countries. This calendar became known as the Gregorian calendar. The main difference between the two is that the Julian calendar assumes the year is 365.25 days long. However, the year is approximately 365.2422 days long. This means that the Julian calendar was losing about 11 minutes a year, which adds up over time. Notably, the date of the Spring Equinox, an important event to determine the date of Easter, was no longer aligned with the natural phenomenon of the Spring Equinox when people would naturally plant crops. If 11 minutes were lost each year, people would eventually be planting their fields in the January frost! While leap years set at intervals tried to address the difference, the Gregorian calendar sought to reconcile this issue further. However, when Pope Gregory XIII proposed his calendar to Orthodox Christians, he also forwarded various theological and doctrinal changes along with a new calendar. Although the calendar itself made sense according to the natural observance of the seasons, Orthodox Christians were unwilling to accept additional stipulations concerning theology and church practice. Therefore, two calendars continued apace.

Over the centuries, ecumenical (unity) movements and regional meetings have sought to reconcile the date of Easter among Christians. Due to political and social reasons, such as war, increasing distances among churches, and differences in theology and dogma, Christians around the world continue to celebrate Easter between two calendars.

But there is something unique about this year — Easter falls on the same day for both calendars on April 20. This overlap occurs every few years. However, additionally, 2025 marks the 1700th anniversary of the First Ecumenical Council of Nicaea. Nicaea was a city in modern-day Iznik in Turkey. In 325, the Council of Nicaea sought to promote unity on various theological and practical issues throughout the Roman Empire. Of particular note, the Council of Nicaea set a common date for Easter throughout the Roman Empire—East and West, that is, until the entrance of the Gregorian calendar now used by most countries, including our own.

In this cultural moment of deep schism, might these two signs of hope — a common day of Easter and the anniversary of its first ecumenical initiation — inspire dialogue across difference?

We welcome you to join us at Holy Trinity Edmonds this week in our procession to the Cross, the dark night of Jesus’ death, and the bright dawn of his resurrection on Easter morning. As we gather to celebrate Jesus Christ’s resurrection, may the signs of the season encourage unity and reconciliation to spring forth.

Our Holy Week services include:

Palm Services: Saturday Night Worship, April 12, 6-7:30 pm | Sunday Morning Worship, April 13, 10:00 – 11:30 am.

Morning and Evening Prayer: Monday, April 14, 8-8:30 am & 6:00-6:30 pm | Wednesday, April 16, 8:00-8:30 am & 6:00-6:30 pm.

Maundy Thursday Service: Thursday, April 17, 6:30-7:30 pm.

Good Friday Service: Friday, April 18, 6:30-7:30 pm.

Saturday Vigil: Saturday, April 19, 6-7:30 pm.

Easter Morning Worship: Sunday, April 20, 10-11:30 am.

Dr. Tiffany Ann Butler

Writer in Residence at Holy Trinity Edmonds

Holy Trinity Edmonds

