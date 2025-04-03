Sponsor spotlight: Halibut Burger the special at Scotty’s Food Truck this week

This week’s special at Scotty’s Food Truck is a Halibut Burger topped with lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion and tartar sauce on sourdough ciabatta, served with French fries.

Featuring:

– Tender, flaky halibut fillet

– Crisp lettuce, juicy tomato, and tangy pickled onion

– Scotty’s homemade tartar sauce

– Served on a soft, pillowy sourdough ciabatta bun

– Paired with a side of crispy French fries

Scotty’s will be at the Calvary Church, located in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood, from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, April 3-5. Chef Scotty hopes to see you there.

Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.