Sponsor spotlight: Help — my tax form is wrong!

You may receive a tax document with incorrect information. You may also discover that a tax form you’re expecting was never delivered. Here are several situations you may encounter with incorrect information and what you can do about it.

Situation: You receive a tax document with wrong personal information, such as an incorrect Social Security number.

What you can do: Immediately contact the company that sent you the tax document and ask that the information be corrected. If it’s your Form W-2 with wrong information, ask your employer for a corrected W-2 (Form W-2C, Corrected Wage and Tax Statement).

Situation: You disagree with the amount of wages or income reported on a tax form.

What you can do: Contact your employer and ask for a corrected W-2 (Form W-2C, Corrected Wage and Tax Statement). If you do not receive the corrected W-2, you should report the incorrect amount as noted on the W-2 to avoid an IRS correspondence audit AND then correct the amount on your tax return.

This is especially important because if the W-2 information is not corrected, you will not get Social Security credit for any missing wages you earned. If this happens to you, make sure your employee record is corrected as soon as possible.

Situation: The business that issued your tax document went out of business and you can’t locate the owner.

What you can do: You are required to report all your income, whether or not you receive information forms (W-2s or 1099s) from the parties who paid you. You’ll have to reconstruct your income and income tax withholding based on your paycheck stubs or other documents.

Make sure your income is also properly reported on your account with the Social Security Administration, as your future benefits could be negatively impacted if they aren’t properly reported by your employer. According to the IRS, you should contact the IRS and a representative will record a W-2 complaint on your behalf.

Situation: You never receive a tax document that you were expecting.

What you can do: If you don’t receive a Form W-2 or Form 1099-R (for retirement distributions) by the end of February, you can call the IRS at 800-829-1040 for assistance. Be sure to have your employer’s name and address, along with your name, address and Social Security number, before calling.

Situation: You receive a missing or corrected tax document after filing your return.

What you can do: You may need to file an amended tax return to include the missing tax document or if the dollar amount on the corrected tax document is significantly different from what you reported on your tax return.

Remember that when you receive these informational tax forms to immediately review them for accuracy. The best way to get them corrected is early detection.

Nancy J. Ekrem, CPA

Managing Shareholder

DME CPA Group PC

Certified Public Accountants & Business Consultants

nekrem@dmecpa.com

425-640-8660