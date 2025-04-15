St. Alban’s holding Stations of the Cross in the labyrinth on Good Friday

On Good Friday, April 18, St. Alban’s offers the Stations of the Cross in the Labyrinth as an opportunity to experience the passion of Christ on a personal level in an ancient, yet new way, the church said in an announcement.

The 14 Stations of the Cross represent the scriptural and traditional events of Jesus’ journey from condemnation before Pilate to his death on the cross and his entombment. Medieval Christians walked the labyrinth as an alternative to taking a hazardous pilgrimage to Jerusalem to walk in the “footsteps of Christ.” Modern “pilgrims” walk the labyrinth path as one of many tools to enhance prayer, contemplation, meditation, and/or personal growth.

There is a booklet, “The Way of the Cross” available with meditations and prayers for each station.

The stations will be available in the Labyrinth from noon to 6 p.m. The Labyrinth is located around the back, on the south side of the church. There are also Good Friday Services at noon and 6 p.m.

St. Alban’s is located at 21405 82nd Pl. W., near the Edmonds Five Corners Roundabout intersection.