St. Alban’s to feature Kirkin’ o’ the Tartan service April 6

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Edmonds will offer a “Kirkin’ o’ the Tartan” at its 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 6 service, including a procession with an opportunity to “Bless the Tartan.” You are invited to bring a symbol of your Scots heritage.

Kirkin’ o’ the Tartan was started during World War II by the Rev. Peter Marshall, who was chaplain of the U.S. Senate. It began as a way for Scottish Americans to show their pride during the war.

The service dates back to the 1716 Disarming Act and the 1746 Act of Proscription that forbade Scottish Highlanders from wearing their tartans, speaking Gaelic and playing bagpipes and dancing.

During church services, the Highlanders would touch a piece of cloth that represented their Clan while ministers would deliver a blessing. Kirk is the Scots’ word for church and the Tartan is the plaid showing the person’s Scottish Clan.

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church is located at 21405 82nd Pl. W., Edmonds. For more information, call 425-778-0371 or visit the church website.