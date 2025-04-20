STEP housing public hearing, consideration of interim tree code related to landmark trees before council April 21

Meeting a day earlier than usual because April 22 is special election day, the Edmonds City Council has important items to consider during its Monday, April 21 business meeting.

First, the council will hold a public hearing on permanent city code governing STEP housing. HB 1220 – passed in 2021– amended Washington’s Growth Management Act to require all cities to change their codes and 20-year comprehensive plans to make way for housing affordable to all income levels.

To meet housing needs at the lowest income rates, the law requires emergency and permanent housing – also known as STEP housing – to be allowed in all residential zones and zones with hotels. The city council passed an interim STEP housing ordinance Jan. 28, giving councilmembers additional time to solidify details and offering the public another chance to weigh in on the issue. The interim ordinance includes provisions that nuisances and criminal behavior are subject to enforcement to the full extent of the city’s code. It also states that evictions of residents for unsafe actions are not precluded by city codes.

This item was discussed during the council’s April 15 Committee of the Whole meeting.The interim ordinance includes provisions that nuisances and criminal behavior are subject to enforcement to the full extent of the city’s code. It also states that evictions of residents for unsafe actions are not precluded by city codes. The Edmonds Planning Board, however, recommended eliminating these provisions.

Second, councilmembers will continue its work on an interim ordinance that would prohibit the removal of large trees — also described as landmark or heritage trees — on private property. Read more about the council’s previous discussion on this matter here.

Third, the council will review and possibly take action on its priorities for 2025 Comprehensive Plan amendment ideas. This includes the possible withdrawl of controversial amendments related to potential city property sales. Read more about that in a previous council meeting here.

Also at the Monday meeting, the council is scheduled to approve a resolution recognizing Earth Day 2025 and hear a report on the city’s climate protection efforts.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., Edmonds. Regular council meetings are streamed live on the council meeting webpage (where you can also see the complete agenda), on Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39. Or you can attend virtually via Zoom:

https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or participate by phone: +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.