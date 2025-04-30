The Dining Dog returns to Firdale Village

Canine cuisine aficionados rejoice: The Dining Dog is returning to Edmonds’ Firdale Village Shopping Plaza May 3.

The restaurant, which closed its doors in 2019 after 13 years of service in Edmonds, had been featured on Food Network Canada Channel’s “World’s Weirdest Restaurants,” on the Fine Living Network’s “Extreme Eats” segment, and on KING-TV’s Evening Magazine. Since the restaurant’s closure, owner Dorothy Chagas has continued providing gourmet dog meals and baked goods by reservation at her Lynnwood location, which is attached to her grooming facility, A Day Of Doggie Beauty.

She also sells Percy Treats dog biscuits, which are carried by a number of local retailers. The treats are made with dog-friendly ingredients, including gluten-free brown rice flour and peanut butter.

Chagas said she was inspired to bring her restaurant back after recently rewatching her Food Network Canada feature. She is a lifelong dog lover and bringing joy to dogs is what makes her tick. “Even if I only serve one dog in a day, I’m happy,” Chagas said.

The new Dining Dog can be found just across the parking lot from the previous location at 9691 Firdale Ave. The restaurant is situated next to SplashDog Canine Well-Being Center LLC, where dogs can get massages, acupuncture and other therapeutic services before stopping next door for a treat. Chagas says Firdale Village Shopping Plaza will be a one-stop shop for puppy pampering.

At the new Dining Dog, customers can expect an updated menu with a bakery case, à la carte items and her famous four-course meals — served on gold platters. Customers have the option to dine in or carry out. Chagas will also publish a monthly events calendar featuring collaborations with other local businesses to offer Taco Thursdays, pizza and spaghetti nights, “Dogaraoke” karaoke and open mic nights. These events will provide dogs and their humans opportunities to socialize and enjoy a meal while supporting local Edmonds businesses.

The Dining Dog grand reopening will be from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 3.

Chagas would like to remind guests that dogs must remain leashed and at their owners’ sides while at the restaurant.