Two Edmonds College students recognized for outstanding leadership at 2025 Student Civic Leadership ceremony

Two students from Edmonds College were honored at the 2025 Student Civic Leadership Awards hosted by Washington Campus Coalition for the Public Good, which took place on March 28 at Seattle University. Cricket Vincent, a paralegal student and Navy veteran, and biology student Mayelli Ayala were both selected by Edmonds College President Dr. Amit Singh to receive the President’s Student Civic Leadership Award. Also, Vincent was one of three recipients of the Governor’s Student Civic Leadership Award–which includes a $1,000 stipend–and was presented by Gov. Bob Ferguson.

The Student Civic Leadership Awards honor outstanding student leaders from member campuses of Washington Campus Compact in Washington and Idaho for their accomplishments in civic engagement and social entrepreneurship. Of those awardees, Washington Governor Bob Ferguson selects one recipient each from public universities, private universities, and the state’s community and technical college system.

Cricket Vincent

Edmonds College has hosted three legal clinics for the Housing Justice Project where eligible clients can receive free 30-minute consultations with attorneys from Snohomish County Legal Services (SCLS) to discuss issues related to eviction and housing. Vincent has served as the student coordinator for these clinics held on campus.

Vincent has enhanced the training process for more than 30 paralegal students who volunteered in the legal clinics. She has developed a textbook and an interactive PowerPoint presentation that mimic the SCLS database. Vincent has also transformed the training into a 30-hour, nine-week course, enabling students to earn college credit while participating in the clinic.

“Cricket’s leadership in training students and providing support during the legal clinics has been invaluable to the success of these events,” said Singh. “Her unique perspective, shaped by her experience as a Navy veteran and her current role as a student leader in the paralegal program, allows her to connect with and guide students in a truly meaningful way. Her commitment to service is evident in every aspect of her work.”

The legal clinics align with Vincent’s motivation to pursue a legal career. She passionately supports advocating for those who feel powerless.

“There are a lot of people who don’t have the resources or the knowledge to fight for what they deserve,” said Vincent. “I feel really passionate about helping those people, empowering them and providing them a voice.”

Vincent finished her final quarter at Edmonds College in March and will work as a paralegal in Arlington for the Stillaguamish Tribe. Despite moving on, Vincent hopes to continue impacting the legal clinics at Edmonds College.

“I really hope I can help the legal clinic here at Edmonds even after I graduate,” she said. “I would love to see it continue and grow and help as many people as possible.”

Mayelli Ayala

Ayala is a first-generation college student pursuing an associate degree in biology. She intends to transfer to a university’s dentistry program.

Ayala has been actively involved in campus activities and has demonstrated leadership throughout her time at Edmonds. As an ambassador for MESA (Mathematics, Engineering, Science Achievement), she has dedicated 300 hours of service. In this role, she has organized internships and answered students’ questions about the program, all with the aim of helping them believe in themselves and their potential.

“Mayelli has shown a remarkable dedication to service and leadership during her time on campus,” Singh said. “Her contributions are diverse and significant, and her journey exemplifies the strength of resilience, the importance of support and the pursuit of one’s dreams.”

Ayala is a resident advisor at Triton Court, one of the college dorms. She organizes social programs to help residents build a sense of community. Ayala also holds a leadership position in the Latinx Student Association and recently helped organize an event for Día de los Muertos where she shared her Aztec-Mexican culture.

Ayala is working as a tutor with the Services for Students with Disabilities (SSD) program and TRIO. At SSD, she provides tutoring for students with disabilities, aiming to increase visibility so that more students can connect with the necessary services to ensure their success.

“Being recognized by President Singh and the Washington Campus Coalition means the world to me,” said Ayala. “It’s a reminder that every late night, every event and every effort to uplift our campus community truly mattered. I’m deeply honored and inspired to keep making a difference.”