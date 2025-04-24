Vehicle-pedestrian collision at Main and 9th sends Edmonds man to Harborview

An 82-year-old male pedestrian was transported to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition Thursday morning after he was struck by a vehicle — driven by a 69-year-old Snohomish man — on Main Street just east of 9th Avenue, Edmonds police said.

The pedestrian was struck at around 9:30 a.m. by a rideshare driver who had just dropped off a fare and was leaving town, Edmonds police spokesperson Cmdr. Josh McClure said. There was no evidence of driver impairment, although the driver offered to provide a voluntary blood sample, McClure added.

The road was expected to be closed for “an extended period of time” while police investigated the crash, with Everett police traffic investigators providing assistance.