Vehicle-pedestrian collision at Main and 9th sends Edmonds man to Harborview

An 82-year-old male pedestrian was transported to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition Thursday morning after he was struck by a vehicle — driven by a 69-year-old Snohomish man — on Main Street just east of 9th Avenue, Edmonds police said.
The pedestrian was struck at around 9:30 a.m. by a rideshare driver who had just dropped off a fare and was leaving town, Edmonds police spokesperson Cmdr. Josh McClure said. There was no evidence of driver impairment, although the driver offered to provide a voluntary blood sample, McClure added.
The road was expected to be closed for “an extended period of time” while police investigated the crash, with Everett police traffic investigators providing assistance.
So this was a Ride Share Driver from Snohomish who hit the 83 year old while he was walking?
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.