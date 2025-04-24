Visit a location near you for Free Comic Book Day May 3

Creators, publishers, comic book shops and libraries nationwide are preparing for Free Comic Book Day on Saturday, May 3, but do you know where to go?
Free Comic Book Day (FCBD) is a yearly celebration that attracts new and seasoned readers to independent comic book stores. It was first conceived in 2001 by comic retailer and event promoter Joe Field, inspired by the Baskin-Robbins ice cream chain’s Free Scoop Night. The first event was May 4, 2002, to coincide with the release of the Spider-Man movie.
Over the years, it has become like a holiday, not unlike Halloween for some. Fans and store owners will dress up as their favorite characters while holding special events and sales to coincide with the day.
The stories are written specifically for FCBD, making an easy starting point for readers of all ages by publishers large and small. But this also makes the comics unique, as they are separate from a title’s typical publication.
Over the years, educators and local libraries have embraced FCBD and its encouragement of reading among children and youth. Children’s book publisher Scholastic has stated that comics — more precisely graphic novels — are suitable because of their level of engagement, amount of text and material quality.
A complete list of this year’s free comics can be seen here.
Participating locations in and near South Snohomish County:
A World of Collections, Games, Comics and Cards
22611 76th Ave. W., #101, Edmonds.
425-778-2678
Lynnwood Library
10 a.m. -2 p.m.
19200 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood.
425-778-2148
Phantom Zone Comics
3000 184th St. S.W., Lynnwood.
206-496-9862
Subspace Comics
3333 184th St. S.W., Suite G, Lynnwood.
425- 744-2767
Arcane Comics and More
15202 Aurora Ave. N. Suite A, Shoreline.
206- 781-4875
Mill Geek Comics
17624 15th Ave. S.E., Suite 105A, Bothell.
425-415-6666
