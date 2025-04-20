Volunteers pitch in for Edmonds Earth Day 2025

While Earth Day 2025 won’t be here officially until Tuesday, Edmonds volunteers got an early start, gathering at various parks and other locations to do their part for the good of the community and the planet.

Under the leadership of the Edmonds Stewards, volunteers joined to remove English ivy, holly and other invasive plants at Hutt and Yost parks and spread mulch in the buffer area around the Edmonds Marsh. At the Edmonds Marina, volunteers donned scuba gear to remove years of debris buildup from under the moorages.

Miss Saturday’s action but still want to participate in Earth Day events? There are more activities planned in coming weeks:

– Award-winning filmmaker, photographer and ocean advocate Annie Crawley, also known as Ocean Annie, will be the keynote speaker for an Earth Day Celebration from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 22, at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave. Learn more here.

– The Edmonds Ivy League is hosting two Earth Day volunteer events to remove invasive plants like ivy and holly Friday, April 25 and Saturday, April 26 at Southwest County Park. The events will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day. Learn more here.