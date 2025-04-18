WA Public Disclosure Commission issues warning to City of Edmonds over RFA election communication

The Washington State Public Disclosure Commission (PDC) on Thursday issued a warning to the City of Edmonds following a complaint that the city violated the law by using public funds and resources to influence the upcoming Regional Fire Authority (RFA) annexation ballot measure.

The findings were in response to the Feb. 24 complaint filed by Theresa Hutchison on behalf of the Edmonds Can Do Better committee, which opposes the current RFA proposal. The complaint alleged that the city violated the terms of RCW 42.17A.555 in its contract with Liz Loomis Public Affairs to assist in communications to the public about the RFA ballot measure, stating that these communications crossed the line between education and advocacy. For complete details, see My Edmonds News’ earlier story here.

In addition, Hutchison submitted a supplemental complaint March 1. It alleges that the tax calculator on the city’s web page is intentionally misleading in that it selectively presents tax data in a manner that creates an incomplete picture, thereby preventing voters from understanding the tax implications of the RFA ballot measure. (Note that My Edmonds News developed its own tax calculator aimed at presenting a more complete and robust report of the tax implications of the RFA ballot measure.) The commission’s warning did not address the calculator.

The City of Edmonds submitted responses to both complaints, with the first denying the allegations of misuse of public funds and resources and a subsequent response denying that its calculator is misleading. The PDC did not address the complaint about the calculator in its warning.

In its findings and conclusions, the PDC noted that:

– Communications with the public on public time…needs to be devoid of advocacy or opposition, and

– The respondents [the City of Edmonds] did send emails and texts through their official emails and phones in support of the ballot measure…to the consultant [Liz Loomis Public Affairs] as documented in the complaint, and

– The respondents posted on the official City of Edmonds social media on Jan. 15, 2025 using supportive language such as “seeking approval” and “annexation protects the current level and quality of emergency response,” showing support instead of fact-based information regarding the RFA annexation ballot measure, and

– It appears that the emails and texts sent and received by officials at their government email addresses and phones regarding the supportive wording being used in public-facing communications was in violation of RCW 42.17A.555. That’s because the email and text messages were in support of the ballot measure and were communicating on how to best persuade voters to vote in support of the ballot measure regarding the RFA annexation.

Despite the above, the PDC concluded that “any violation that may have occurred was minor and has been cured,” and “does not amount to a violation that warrants further investigation.” The PDC further noted that under state law, the PDC executive director “at any time prior to consideration by the commission, may dismiss a complaint which on its face, or as shown by investigation, provides reason to believe that a violation has occurred, but also shows that the respondent is in substantial compliance with the relevant statutes or rules, or shows that formal enforcement action is not warranted.”

Accordingly, the PDC is issuing a formal written warning letter to the city stressing the agency’s “expectation that you do not use public facilities to support or oppose a candidate or ballot measure going forward,” and has dismissed the matter.

Read the full PDC report here, where you can also find links to all relevant documents and the case summary.

“We appreciate the PDC’s thorough review, and the formal warning issued to the City of Edmonds,” said Theresa Hutchison of Edmonds Can Do Better. “Our community deserves government officials who adhere strictly to laws designed to maintain fairness and neutrality in public communications, especially concerning ballot measures that impact our city’s future. Edmonds Can Do Better calls on city officials to respect the PDC’s warning and commit to transparent, unbiased communication with the public.”

In a statement issued Friday morning, the City of Edmonds said: “We’re pleased to see that the PDC dismissed the complaint. While the PDC’s ‘substantial compliance’ finding is a good thing, we think we can do even better than that moving forward and will strive to do so.”

Note that there have been two other complaints filed with the PDC regarding the RFA annexation ballot campaign, both against the Emonds Can Do Better (ECDB) committee.

The first was filed by the Snohomish County Firefighters PAC (FFPAC) alleging that ECDB has not been regularly reporting income and expenditures per PDC rules and has missed several reporting deadlines. However, the PDC reviewed and summarily dismissed the complaint because ECDB is registered under the agency’s mini reporting campaign rules. That means ECDB does not expect to raise more than $7,000 and agrees not to accept any single donation in excess of $500 – exempting it from regular reporting. See My Edmonds News earlier story here for details.

The second was filed by Alexander Johnson on March 21 alleging lack of transparency by ECDB in not revealing the funding source for their campaign flyers. ECDB responded in two separate filings documenting its account records, the first filed on April 11 and the second on April 14. This complaint remains under review by the PDC. Additional details are available from the PDC here.