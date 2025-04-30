Washington State Ferries to detail summer service during May 21- 22 online community meetings

As Washington State Ferries (WSF) expands its service for the busy summer season, it will host two virtual community meetings in May to provide updates and answer questions.

At the meetings, WSF leaders will outline plans for the busy season ahead, provide updates on new projects and invite public input on the Washington State Transportation Commission’s fare proposals. Topics also will include an updated service plan and progress on building new ferries.

Participants need to register for the online meetings scheduled for noon Wednesday, May 21, and 6 p.m. Thursday, May 22.

Each community meeting will cover the same material and is designed to give participants the option to join the meeting that best fits their schedule. Meeting participants will be able to ask questions and anyone can also provide comments ahead of time via email. After the meetings, video recordings will be available online on WSF’s community participation page.

Free, temporary internet access is available to those who do not have broadband service in locations throughout the state. To find the nearest access, visit the state’s drive-in WiFi hotspot location finder.