Woodway Town Council to meet April 21

The Woodway Town Council will review the town’s 2024 fourth quarter financial reports during its 6 p.m. Monday, April 21 business meeting at Woodway Town Hall, 23920 113th Pl. W., Woodway.

You can also watch the meeting via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is 722 893 6#.

The agenda and packet can be downloaded here.