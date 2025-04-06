Woodway Town Council to meet April 7

The Woodway Town Council will meet at Town Hall, 23920 113th Pl. W. Woodway, starting at 6 p.m. Monday, April 7.

Among the items on the agenda is an update on the Sno911 interlocal agreement.

The meeting will also be broadcast via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 875 385 058#.

The agenda and packet can be downloaded here.