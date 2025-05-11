High school sports roundup: May 8-9, 2025

Thursday May 8
Baseball
District Play In Games – Winner Advances/Loser Eliminated
Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorecrest 3-0
Jeremy Perrault pitched a no-hitter, walking two and striking out six as the Mountlake Terrace Hawks (11-10) kept their season alive with a 3-0 win over the Shorecrest Scots (13-9).
Owen Meek contributed at the plate, going two-for-three with a walk, run and a stolen base. The Hawks advance to the eight-team double- elimination District tournament and will play at Stanwood on Saturday in the opening round.
Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:
Jeremy Perrault: No hitter 7 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K
Mountlake Terrace offense highlights:
Owen Meek: 2 for 3, BB, R, SR
B Davidson: 1 for 2, BB, R, 2 SB
C Schofi: 1 for 2, 2 BB, R,
Jack Gripentrog: 1 for 3, BB, RBI
Nolan Valdivia: BB, RBI
C Harney: RBI
Jeremy Perrault: BB
M LaBlanc: BB
Records: Mountlake Terrace 11-10; Shorecrest 13-9
Mountlake Terrace next game: District Quarterfinal game at Stanwood; Saturday, May 10; 2 p.m.
Meadowdale defeated Everett 10-5
No details reported
Records: Meadowdale 10-12; Everett 7-14
Meadowdale next game: vs District Quarterfinal game vs Mount Vernon; Saturday, May 10; 2 p.m. at Sherman Anderson Field in Mount Vernon
Boys Soccer
District Play In Games – Winner Advances/Loser Eliminated
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Everett 3-0
Edmonds-Woodway goals:
Benjamin Ikegami
Thomas Robles
Jesus Ortiz Suarez
Edmonds-Woodway assists:
Ben Browne
Christopher Hur
Edmonds-Woodway shutout goalkeepers:
Daniel Abraham
Isaiah Zabel
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 11-5-2; Everett 5-8-4
Edmonds-Woodway next game: District Quarterfinals at Mount Vernon; Saturday, May 10; 11 a.m.
Lynnwood defeated Snohomish 1-0
See story here.
Records: Lynnwood 6-10-1; Snohomish 6-8-3
Lynnwood next game: District Quarterfinals at Monroe: Saturday, May 10; 3 p.m.
Sedro-Woolley defeated Mountlake Terrace 2-0
No details reported
Records: Sedro-Woolley 10-5-2; Mountlake Terrace 3-12-2
Mountlake Terrace season is over
Track and Field
Edmonds School District Championships
At Edmonds Stadium
Girls team scores:
1. Edmonds-Woodway 204
2. Mountlake Terrace 123
3. Meadowdale 105
4. Lynnwood 92
Boys team scores:
1. Meadowdale 169
2. Edmonds-Woodway 157
3. Mountlake Terrace 93
4. Lynnwood 92
Girls individual event winners:
100 meters: Brooklyn Steiner (EW) 13.06
200 meters: Brynlee Dubiel (MT) 26.51
400 meters: Aliah Karl (EW) 59.73
800 meters: Marley Maquiling (Me) 2:25.31
1600 meters: Marley Maquiling (Me) 5:28.65
3200 meters: Janie Hanson (EW) 11:57.26
100 meter hurdles: Brynlee Dubiel (MT) 15.64
300 meter hurdles: Brynlee Dubiel (MT) 46.07
Shot Put: Ava Van Horn (EW) 30-00.75
Discus: Ena Dodik (L) 123-10
Javelin: Sierra Swan (MT) 118-02
High Jump: Zoe Grant (Me) 5-00.00
Pole Vault: Emily Rust (EW) 9-06.00
Long Jump: Monet Winfield-Sullers (L) 16-05.50
Triple Jump: Monet Winfield-Sullers (L) 33-05.00
Girls relay event winners:
4 x 100 meter relay: Edmonds-Woodway (Ali Schell, Jane Miceli, Vivianna Adkins, Brooklyn Steiner) 50.95
4 x 200 meter relay: Edmonds-Woodway (Jane Miceli, Rayna Halloran, Brooklyn Steiner, Aliah Karl) 1:45.61
4 x 400 meter relay: Edmonds-Woodway (Isabella Offerman, Jane Miceli, Rayna Halloran, Aliah Karl) 4:10.54
Boys individual event winners:
100 meters: Brian Mills (Me) 11.56
200 meters: Brian Mills (Me) 22.88
400 meters: C.J. Rawl (Me) 51.88
800 meters: John Patterson (Me) 1:58.16
1600 meters: Mason Kempf (EW) 4:28.81
3200 meters: Reilly Brookhart (MT) 10:08.51
100 meter hurdles: Mo Sillal (MT) 16.48
300 meter hurdles: Nikolaus Nelson (Me) 41.24
Shot Put: Nicholas Manz (Me) 50-11.00
Discus: Nicholas Manz (Me) 163-05
Javelin: Jaxon Pontak (EW) 154-03
High Jump: Buddy Frank (MT) 5-06.00
High Jump: Blake Piekkola (Lynn) 5-06.00
High Jump: Grant Otterlee (EW) 5-06.00
Pole Vault: Jackson Marti (Me) 12-06.00
Long Jump: C.J. Rawl (Me) 19-04.00
Triple Jump: Adam Esayas (MT) 38-10.00
Boys relay event winners:
4 x 100 meter relay: Meadowdale (C.J. Rawls, Sebastian Summers, Lorenzo Manzanarez-Perez, Brian Mills) 43.57
4 x 400 meter relay: Meadowdale (C.J. Rawls, Brian Mills, Matthew Patterson, John Patterson)
Click here to see all event results.
Next meet: 3A Wesco South Championships; Wednesday,May 14 through Friday, May 16 at Edmonds Stadium
Friday May 9
Softball
District Play In Game
Everett defeated Mountlake Terrace 2-1 (8 innings)
Everett pitching highlights:
Anna Luscher: 8 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 16 K
Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:
Charlotte Snook: 6 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER
Records: Everett 9-12; Mountlake Terrace 7-13
Mountlake Terrace season is over
