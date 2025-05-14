A tribute to State Rep. Phyllis Gutierrez Kenney

It is always difficult to say goodbye to someone who looms large in your life, as it was Tuesday when we learned about the passing of our dear friend and colleague Phyllis Gutierrez Kenney.

On behalf of the Edmonds Waterfront Center Board of Directors, where Phyllis has served with distinction, it is with great affection and sadness that we express our love and condolences to Phyllis’ family and friends.

Phyllis served 16 years in the State House of Representatives. She has also served on many boards and commissions, from the state to the international level. Last year Phyllis received the Ohtli Award from the Mexican Consulate (for strengthening relations with the Mexican community that reside outside Mexico). Just a month ago she was recognized by the Washington State Senate for her outstanding leadership and advocacy as an uncompromising public servant.

Phyllis has served as a dedicated member of the EWC Board of Directors for more than three years, where she was active on the Strategic Planning, Fundraising, and Board Development Committees. In 2024, U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell presented Phyllis with the Rose Cantwell Leadership Award for her tireless work on behalf of older adults. Phyllis seemed to know everyone. And I never met a person who could say no to her. She will forever remind us to fight for what you believe in. Phyllis was a gift.

Phyllis will be greatly missed.

Daniel Johnson is the President and CEO of the Edmonds Waterfront Center.