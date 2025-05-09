Ales for the Arts Concert Crawl: Music, local bites and community spirit await on May 21 and 31

The Foundation for Edmonds School District invites the community to come together for Ales for the Arts, a two-night concert crawl dedicated to supporting arts education in the Edmonds School District. This high-energy, family-friendly series features live music, local brews and bites, interactive fun and meaningful ways to give back. The crawl begins on Wednesday, May 21, and culminates in a showstopping celebration on Saturday, May 31.

The concert crawl kicks off May 21 at Brigid’s Bottle Shop, from 4-9 p.m. where guests will enjoy:

– Live student performances by Edmonds School District bands

– Special guests Commander Mojo and Deleon Jazz Orchestra

– Dining for a cause: Participating businesses, including Epulo Food Truck, Spuds, Thai By Day and Brigid’s Bottle Shop, will donate a portion of sales to arts education when guests mention “Save the Arts.”

The main event takes place on Saturday, May 31, from noon to 9 p.m. at The Boathouse Taproom and Gallaghers Where U Brew in Harbor Square where the community will gather for a festive finale filled with music, art, games, food and giving. Guests will enjoy:

– Live student performances by Edmonds School District bands

– Headline sets from Stray Dogs and Club Clover

– Pay to play activities, games and food including: A family-friendly Root Beer Garden. Popcorn, cotton candy and bubbles for kids of all ages.

– Art-making activity hosted by Graphite Arts Center.

– Hula Hoop Keg Toss and Bean Bag Toss—all raising funds for the arts.

– Dining for a cause at The Boathouse Taproom, Kool Kidz Ice Cream, Who Let the Dawgz Out, NYC Eats and more. Don’t forget to mention “Save the Arts.”

– A live auction and mini-silent auction featuring one-of-a-kind items and experiences—all proceeds support arts education in the Edmonds School District.

Enjoy “Lyric Lager”, a special-edition brew from Salish Brewing Co., available at Salish Breweries and Gallaghers venues. One hundred percent of Lyric Lager sales will go directly to supporting the arts in the Edmonds School District.

“We’re excited to bring the community together in a joyful, creative way to make a real difference,” said Foundation Executive Director Deborah Brandi. “On May 31, every sip, song, bid and bite help preserve vital arts education for thousands of local students.”

Full event details available at foundationesd.org.