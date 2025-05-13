Alex Newman announces candidacy for Edmonds City Council

Alex Newman has announced his candidacy for Edmonds City Council Position 3.

“I’m running because Edmonds deserves forward-thinking leadership that prioritizes safety, education and our environment,” said Newman, who describes himself as an experienced humanitarian executive and emergency management leader. “As someone with real-world experience responding to crises, I understand what it takes to build strong systems before they’re needed — and how to bring people together when it matters most,” he said.

The Position 3 council seat is currently held by Neil Tibbott, who isn’t running for relection. Other candidates who have filed for the seat include Edmonds business owner Erika Barnett and Edmonds Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility Commissioner Joseph Ademofe.

Newman, who serves as the executive director of the American Red Cross of Northwest Washington, said he has a strong background in emergency management, policy analysis and community collaboration. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Policy Analysis and Management from Cornell University (with a minor in Inequality Studies) and a master’s in politics and international studies from the University of Cambridge, where he focused on effective humanitarian interventions.

Newman emphasizes the urgent need for Edmonds to update and strengthen its emergency preparedness plans. “Comprehensive public safety is about equipping first responders and preventing crises before they happen — it’s about coordination, communication, and making sure every community member is ready and supported,” he said.

“I believe in an Edmonds that works for everyone — safe, vibrant, and resilient,” Newman said.