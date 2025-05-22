Annual Edmonds Fishing Pier cleanup May 24

The 2025 Edmonds Fishing Pier underwater scuba maintenance event will take place from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 24.

The Emerald Sea Dive Club, led by city staffer Matthew Shawhan, will direct a team of about 25 volunteer underwater scuba divers to remove and clean the debris underneath the Edmonds Fishing Pier.

A tent display located next to the pier visitor station will feature a community give-back of any valuables found during last year’s spring event. Fishing gear, hooks and fishing lures are the most common items to be given away at that time. There will also be a volunteer sign-up sheet for anyone interested in contributing their time to pick up litter along the shoreline. Matthew Shawhan will be at the tent display to answer any questions during this event.

To ensure the safety of the underwater scuba diver teams, portions of the pier will be closed as follows:

Southern half of the fishing pier: from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Northern half of the fishing pier: from 1-3 p.m.

Note that closure times are approximate.