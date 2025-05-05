Reminder: Move4Mona 5K Walk/Run May 10 supports global education initiatives

The Mona Foundation is sponsoring its fifth Annual Edmonds Move4Mona 5K Walk/Run on Saturday, May 10 starting at 10 a.m. at the Edmonds Center for the Arts.

Proceeds from the Move4Mona 5K Walk/Run will benefit grassroots initiatives around the world that educate all children, empower women and girls, and emphasize service to the community.

The Edmonds Center for the Arts is located at 410 4th Ave. N. You do not have to be in the walk to donate and can donate at any time.

You can register or donate here. To learn more, visit monafoundation.org.