Art Beat: Where student jazz, local arts and stories shine

Edmonds Jazz Connection returns May 17: A community celebration of youth, music and talent

9 a.m., Saturday, May 17, at two locations:

Edmonds Center for the Arts (big bands and choirs), 410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds

The Edmonds Theater ( jazz combos), 415 Main St., Edmonds

The sounds of jazz will fill the streets of Edmonds on Saturday, May 17, as the Edmonds Jazz Connection returns for another day of music, community and inspiration. This free, family-friendly event—presented by the Rotary Club of Edmonds Daybreakers—celebrates the talent of high school jazz musicians from throughout the Pacific Northwest.

Held annually at the end of the school year, the Edmonds Jazz Connection is a musical encore for students who have spent months honing their craft. Many of these young performers have competed nationally and earned high honors. This event provides them with one more opportunity to shine, as they perform side by side with professional musicians for an enthusiastic hometown crowd.

In its 23rd, proceeds from the Jazz Connection go directly to school music programs and student-focused initiatives. The Rotary Daybreakers work closely with local educators to provide targeted support where it is needed most.

This year’s funding goals include:

– Scholarships for graduating seniors pursuing college, trade school or university

– Promoting female participation in jazz by supporting all-female middle and high school bands

– Classroom grants to strengthen music education

– Clinician sessions that pair jazz students with professional musicians to sharpen their improvisation skills

The Rotary’s 2025 fundraising goal is $25,000 with all proceeds benefiting students across the Edmonds School District and nearby schools.

With more than 3,000 attendees each year, the Edmonds Jazz Connection has become a treasured tradition. Local businesses and individuals are encouraged to support the event as community sponsors, helping fund scholarships, music supplies and enriching learning opportunities for students.

Whether you’re a jazz lover, an arts supporter, or simply looking for a fun and inspiring way to spend the day, Edmonds Jazz Connection promises something special for everyone. Come be a part of the music, the magic and the community. Learn more or donate on the Edmonds Jazz Connection website.

~ ~ ~ ~

EdWay Taphouse Makers Market Day

12 – 4 p.m., Saturday, May 17, EdWay Taphouse, 22811 100th Ave. W., Edmonds

Don’t miss the first-ever Makers Market Day at EdWay Taphouse. They are bringing together a lineup of local vendors offering handmade goods, artisan crafts, jewelry and local art. Burgers by Ming will be serving delicious food all day. Support local. Sip local. Shop local.

~ ~ ~ ~

Raise a glass to save the arts: Ales for the Arts, a concert crawl, supports local students.

4-9 p.m., Wednesday, May 21, Brigids Bottle Shop, 188 Sunset Ave.

12-9 p.m., Saturday, May 31, Salish Boathouse and Gallaghers Where U Brew, 180 W. Dayton St.

The Foundation for Edmonds School District invites the community to come together for Ales for the Arts, a two-day concert crawl supporting arts education in the Edmonds School District. Featuring live performances, local brews and family fun, this event will showcase some of the district’s talented musicians and the important role music and art play in our schools. It’s a great way to enjoy a night (or two) out in Edmonds.

The concert crawl will occur on two dates and at two local venues: First at Brigid’s Bottle Shop, and second at Salish Brewing Boathouse Taproom and Gallaghers Where U Brew. All locations are proud supporters of the Foundation and committed to ensuring arts programs remain strong in the Edmonds School District.

Don’t miss “Lyric Lager,” a special brew from Salish Brewing Co., available at Brigid’s Bottle Shop, Salish Brewing Co., and Gallagher’s Where U Brew. All the proceeds will benefit arts education in the Edmonds School District.

Throughout both events, 10% of all sales from Brigid’s Bottle Shop and The Boathouse Taproom will directly support arts programs in the Edmonds School District.

“We’re proud to partner with local businesses and performers to create an event that not only brings our community together, but also helps preserve vital arts opportunities for students,” says Deborah Brandi, Foundation Executive Director. “Whether you come for the music, the food, or the fun, every contribution helps.”

Come be part of this dynamic celebration of creativity, community and education. Let’s raise an ale (or a root beer) for the arts! For more information about the activities at each location or to get your free tickets, visit here.

~ ~ ~ ~

The Edmonds Poets announce a free poetry workshop, “Finding Your Voice in Poetry.”

1:30-3 p.m., Saturday, May 24, The Edmonds Library, 650 Main St.

Join the Edmonds Poets, formerly EPIC Group Poets, for a free workshop where you will learn to read, write and explore techniques to express your poetic voice. As a bonus, you will learn how you might publish your work.

In this 90-minute interactive poetry workshop, facilitated by members of Edmonds Poets, you will start by reading a few brief lines from poets Mary Oliver, Ada Limon and Gerald Bigelow to become familiar with the different styles employed by each.

When writing a poem, a poet usually starts with a prompt, an idea selected to stimulate the creation of a poem. The lines of poetry from the three poets will be used as a source of prompts to let your imagination soar as you write your own poem. There will be an opportunity to share your work.

Bring your favorite writing tools, whether it’s electronic, a journal or a notebook. Extra pens, pencils and paper will be available if needed.

You never know; you could be the next poet laureate after this workshop.

~ ~ ~ ~

May Story Time at Edmonds Bookshop celebrates AAPI Heritage Month with the Multicultural Association of Edmonds.

9:30 a.m., Friday, May 30, Edmonds Bookshop, 111 5th Ave. S., Edmonds

In celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Multicultural Association of Edmonds (MAE) President Karin Butler and Vice President Dina Soy-Olson will lead story and craft time with May’s monthly Story Time Edmonds Bookshop attendees.

Soy-Olson will be reading “Lunar New Year” by Mary Man-Kong, a fun book that teaches preschoolers about some of the traditions surrounding the holiday. Children and their grown-ups are welcome to join this celebratory event before the store opens on May 30.

For more information, visit the Multicultural Association of Edmonds website.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele. She can be reached at elmm22@gmail.com.