Businesses invited to participate in 2025 Find Waldo event hosted by Edmonds Bookshop

Waldo, the iconic children’s book character, is coming toEdmonds again this July to help spread the “Buy Local” message. Edmonds Bookshop will be hosting Find Waldo Local, a month-long scavenger hunt to find Waldo in local businesses. The program has taken place since 2012, with hundreds of bookstores and thousands of other local businesses participating.

Edmonds Bookshop is inviting local businesses and organizations to join in the fun. If you’d like to be one of the 50-plus places where Waldo is hanging out this July, contact Edmonds Bookshop by Monday, May 26. The first 50 businesses and organizations to respond will be given a spot on the passport. You must be within walking distance of Edmonds Bookshop (located at 111 5th Ave. S.) and be open at least some weekend hours during the month of July to be included. Other businesses that do not qualify can still participate by hiding a Waldo and giving a ‘bonus’ stamp that is not on the official passport list.

The Find Waldo Local event will run from July 1-30, with a big Waldo celebration on July 31 at the Edmonds Bookshop. Local businesses are also invited to collaborate by helping with expenses or donating gift cards or merchandise for prizes to be given out at the final celebration.

To sign up or find out more, contact the Edmonds Bookshop at 425-775-2789 or edmondsbookshop@msn.com.