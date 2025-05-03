Chelsea Rudd announces her candidacy for Edmonds Port Commision

Chelsea Rudd has announced her candidacy for Port of Edmonds Commissioner, District 1.

The position is currently held by Janelle Cass, who was appointed in 2023 to the District 1 seat. That position became vacant after then-Port Commissioner Angela Harris took over as Port executive director.

The Port of Edmonds has five commissioners, and three of those seats are up for election this year.

“The port plays a vital role in shaping our waterfront, local economy and public access to green spaces, responsibilities I take to heart,” Rudd said. “I believe Edmonds deserves a representative who listens, acts with integrity, and champions the shared interests of our community and environment.”

Rudd has a Masters of Business Administration and a degree in accounting, and has served as a chief financial officer in the nonprofit sector. She became interested in Edmonds’ politics when she and other residents spoke out against a city council proposal for addressing the city’s budget deficit that included the possible sale of Hummingbird Hill Park and the Frances Anderson Center. “The near sale of our Edmonds parks got me activated, but protecting our environment and public green spaces didn’t end once the parks were saved,” she said. “It’ll take all of us working together, bound together by our values and love of this city, to ensure that the Edmonds we have today is just as spectacular for future generations.”

Rudd has two sons ages 1 and 4, and “the port belongs to them,” she said. “And it belongs to you and your kids. It belongs to boaters and seniors and young people enjoying a sunny day along the waterfront. It belongs to our residents along every political spectrum, to the Bowl and to those on Highway 99 and the harbor seals and birds that rest on our shores. I want to represent you, all of you, in the visioning of our waterfront.”

You can learn more about Rudd at electchelsearudd.com