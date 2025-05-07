City Council to hold retreat on revenue generation May 9

The Edmonds City Council will meet in a daylong retreat Friday, May 9, to talk about ways to generate revenue to offset the city’s budget deficit.

The hybrid in-person and remote meeting is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the third-floor Brackett Room, 121 5th Ave. N.. at Edmonds City Hall.

Among the discussion topics are updated revenue and expense projections, potential course corrections for 2025, an overview and timeline for a future levy, and community engagement.

You can attend remotely at this link: zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or listen by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.