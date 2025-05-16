City of Edmonds invites community to May 22 budget and property tax levy workshops

The City of Edmonds will host two public workshops Thursday, May 22 to get public input on levies, projects, programs and process surrounding the city budget deficit. City leaders will share information on current financial constraints and what they have heard from residents about service levels. They will also discuss other revenue-generating ideas. Council and city staff held an all-day retreat May 10. My Edmonds News detailed the day-long discussions in a story earlier this week.

Mayor Mike Rosen, city councilmembers and city staff will be present to share details and be a resource for information. This is the first of several planned workshops.

Budget and Property Tax Levy Workshops

Thursday, May 22, 2025

3-4 p.m. and 6:30-8 p.m.

Edmonds City Hall, Brackett Room

121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds

A Zoom view-only option is available for City of Edmonds open public meetings. Residents can also join by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.