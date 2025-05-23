City of Edmonds K-6 summer day camp starts June 25

The City of Edmonds is offering a summer day camp for grades K-6, starting June 25.

The camp runs for 10 weeks — through Aug. 29 — but you can sign up for only the weeks you need.

Kids will enjoy adventures, sports, and arts and crafts at Edmonds parks and the Frances Anderson Center. Cost is $225-$375 per week and you can register online at www.reczone.org or by calling 425-771-0230.