City of Edmonds K-6 summer day camp starts June 25

The City of Edmonds is offering a summer day camp for grades K-6, starting June 25.
The camp runs for 10 weeks — through Aug. 29 — but you can sign up for only the weeks you need.
Kids will enjoy adventures, sports, and arts and crafts at Edmonds parks and the Frances Anderson Center. Cost is $225-$375 per week and you can register online at www.reczone.org or by calling 425-771-0230.
