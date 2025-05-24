City of Edmonds sponsoring second Marsh planning study meeting May 29

The City of Edmonds invites community members to attend a marsh planning meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 29 in the third-floor Brackett Room of Edmonds City Hall. The meeting will present a summary of findings from the Edmonds Marsh Planning Study, which guides efforts to reconnect the marsh to Puget Sound and restore critical estuary habitat.

The meeting will be led by the project’s design consultants and members of the Edmonds Marsh Estuary Advocates, who will share key study findings, discuss proposed restoration strategies and highlight potential benefits for both the environment and the community.

The Edmonds Marsh Planning Study has gathered essential data to inform a comprehensive restoration plan. The study focuses on reducing flood risks, particularly along Dayton Avenue and Harbor Square, while also enhancing habitat for salmon, forage fish, birds, and other species vital to the Puget Sound food web. It also explores options for improving public access to the marsh in a way that protects its ecological health.

A brief Q&A session will follow the presentation, giving attendees the opportunity to ask questions and share feedback.

You can access the meeting remotely using this Microsoft Teams link.

If you have questions, contact Russell Lynch at 425-754-5866 or via email at russell.lynch@edmondswa.gov. For information about this project in another language, you may request, free of charge, language assistance services by contacting Russell Lynch.

Si tiene alguna pregunta, comuníquese con Russell Lynch al 425-754-5866 o por correo electrónico arussell.lynch@edmondswa.gov. Si desea obtener información sobre este proyecto en otro idioma, puede solicitar servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística poniéndose en contacto con Russell Lynch.