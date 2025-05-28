City of Edmonds welcomes new executive assistant and public information officer

Former Legislative Executive Assistant to Council Beckie Peterson became the new executive assistant to the mayor on May 19, and Neil Neroutsos became the City of Edmonds interim public information officer/communication strategist on May 14.

“I’ve enjoyed working closely with the Council these last three years and have seen firsthand the vital role that councilmembers have in our city,” said Peterson.

Peterson’s career has included working as a healthcare recruiter for Vencor Corp. and a project manager for Wilcox Construction. She has helped advance numerous community projects as a volunteer, including supporting the Edmonds School District. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Pacific Lutheran University.

Neroutsos has held several communications positions in Washington, most recently as communications manager for Chelan Public Utility District. He served in similar roles for Snohomish County Public Utility District and Community Transit. He holds a master’s degree in communications from Northwestern University.

“I’ve had the opportunity to support important community efforts throughout the county, and I’m pleased to continue that work in Edmonds,” said Neroutsos.