Construction on Main Street Overlay Project to resume week of May 19

Construction on the Main Street Overlay Project is scheduled to resume the week of May 19, the City of Edmonds said. The project will grind and overlay Main Street from 6th to 8th Avenues starting Monday, May 19 and then pave/overlay Thursday, May 22. Pavement marking/striping is scheduled for the week of June 16.

Starting Monday, May 19, Main Street will be closed from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. for the duration of the pavement grind and overlay. Main Street eastbound and westbound traffic will detour to Dayton Street during the hours of operation.

All of the work is weather permitting.

Be aware of the following impacts during construction:

– All traffic will be detoured at 9th Avenue and Main Street.

– There will be noise from trucks and heavy machinery between 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

– Expect traffic control flaggers and construction signs for vehicle and pedestrian safety around the work area with possible delays of up to 15 minutes.

– Parking will be impacted, with “No Parking” signs placed three days prior to work beginning.

Driveway and local access will be maintained throughout the project, though delays should be expected.

The work is weather-dependent, and the schedule is subject to change. Visit the City’s website for project schedule and updates at edmondswa.gov/overlays.

If you have questions, contact Jaime Hawkins at 425-771-0220 or via email at jaime.hawkins@edmondswa.gov. For information about this project in another language, you may request, free of charge, language assistance services by contacting Jaime Hawkins.