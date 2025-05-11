Council and city staff consider budget options in day-long retreat

The Edmonds City Council was joined by city officials Friday in the City Hall Brackett Room for a special work session focusing on strategies to enhance revenues and cut expenses to mitigate the city’s budget crisis.

Mayor Mike Rosen opened the session by outlining the day’s agenda, explaining that it will begin with an update by Finance Director Richard Gould focusing on the city’s projected revenues and expenses through the rest of this year.

“We’ll follow this up with looking at three scenarios,” Rosen continued.

Scenario One: Sticking with the current budget as originally planned, which includes a $6 million levy lift in November.

Scenario Two: Exploring a sustainable vision for the city with a focus on community vibrancy and potential funding options.

Scenario Three: Examining what happens if the $6 million levy is not pursued or fails to pass, which would require significant adjustments to the city’s operations and services.

Each scenario was introduced by staff who clarified the potential benefits and risks.

Gould then took over, discussing the methodology used for projections, which included input from staff and historical data. He highlighted professional services as a particular area of concern, noting that the city budgeted $17 million for professional services, but actual spending is not even reaching $6 million. Gould noted that he hasn’t had enough time to fully investigate why, but he ran 99 pages of reports for the general fund to try to understand the discrepancy. He specifically mentioned that the professional services line item has an unusual pattern — a high amount at the beginning of the year, then a drop in the middle, and then high again at the end. Gould acknowledged more work is needed to understand these variations in professional services spending.

He also flagged concerns about sales tax revenue, explaining that while there was strong growth of around 10% in 2021 and 2020, the growth has slowed in recent years to under 5%. The original budget projection for 2026 was 3.5% growth. He went on to note that he is checking with other cities, which are seeing similar slowdowns in sales tax revenue.

See Gould’s complete set of numbers here.

The discussion then moved to the first scenario: sticking with the budget as it was produced (which assumed voters approve a $6 million levy lift). This offers a sense of continuity, following the current financial plan without major alterations.

The benefits of Scenario One include the following:

1. It reflects the balanced budget approach adopted during the 2026 budget process.

2. The $6 million levy lift balances the budget for 2026.

3. The $6 million levy amount has been part of budget discussions since the budget approval, making it familiar to the public.

4. It maintains a consistent approach to the budget that was previously agreed upon.

5. It provides a baseline financial strategy that was carefully considered during the original budget planning.

But there are also risks to this approach because despite a levy lift, the city will be operating with fewer staff and more limited resources than in the past. These risks include:

1. Quality of Life Impacts

Reduced public safety responsiveness

Limited parking and animal control enforcement

Decreased maintenance of parks and public spaces

Increased response times for issues like vandalism and litter



2. Maintenance Challenges

Significant deferred maintenance across city infrastructure

No comprehensive asset management program

Lack of inventory for park and city assets

No ADA transition plan for park facilities

Reduced preventative maintenance leading to more expensive repairs later



3. Training and Staff Development

Reduced professional development opportunities

Increased safety risks due to limited training

Higher potential for workplace injuries

Decreased employee retention and morale

Difficulty onboarding and training new staff

4. Technological Limitations

Inability to upgrade technological systems

Continued use of outdated processes (e.g., paper timesheets)

Lack of resources to implement efficiency-improving technologies

5. Legal and Financial Risks

Potential increased liability

Financial uncertainty

Reputation risks

Stress on remaining staff

These risks suggest that maintaining the current budget approach could trade off a short-term sense of continuity for significant long-term challenges for the city.

Councilmembers expressed concerns about important activities that would be deferred under this approach, especially regarding staff training and development. This led Councilmember Michelle Dotsch to observe that deferring training and development in the short term leads to additional future problems, adding that “we can’t keep kicking the can down the road.”

Mayor Rosen then introduced Scenario Two:

“This began when we first started having the conversations about the budget crisis and this structural problem that will continue to haunt us unless we do something different,” he began. “We’re asking ourselves things like: What would success look like, what is the city we want, what do we love about this, what does this ‘charm thing’ mean? But we also must define success in terms of a sustainable funding model, protecting our assets, and safeguarding the culture that defines us. That’s what this scenario is about.”

In summary, Scenario Two is a strategic approach to addressing Edmonds’ budget challenges by focusing on creating a vibrant and sustainable city. The key aspects include:

1. Restoring service levels in critical areas like:

Parks maintenance

Infrastructure repair

Human and social services

Environmental health



2. Improving quality of life by:

Maintaining green spaces

Supporting affordable housing

Addressing regional solutions for housing, crime and drugs

Proactively seeking grants and partnerships



3. Implementing a more robust funding model through:

Potential levy lift

Careful strategic planning

Transparent community engagement

Prioritizing long-term financial resiliency

The goal is not just to solve the immediate budget crisis, but to position Edmonds for future success by investing in community priorities and maintaining the city’s unique charm while ensuring sustainable financial management.

“We’ve heard from the public about things that are really important to them – for instance, they don’t want to sell our parks and don’t want to outsource police,” Rosen said. “We’ve also heard them say that they ‘get’ that there’s a crisis, and that they’re willing to do their part – and part of this was passing the RFA annexation measure. Now we need to hear from the community about what’s important enough to pay for through either higher taxes, new revenue streams, or a combination.”

Referring to visual aids in his PowerPoint slide deck, Rosen pointed to three key inputs for this discussion: What is the community telling us they want, what services are we required to and/or should be providing, and what are other cities doing. (See the full PowerPoint slide deck here.)

Continuing with these visual aids, consultant Mike Bailey went through several slides comparing Edmonds with other cities in terms of expenses and revenue sources and how these factor into the less tangible values of charm and quality of life. He cautioned that all cities are different and that these need to be factored in when making comparisons.

This led Councilmember Jenna Nand to suggest that Edmonds might benefit from outsourcing certain functions to larger neighboring jurisdictions such as Everett or Lynnwood that have “more robust direct human services than we do.”

Moving on to what the community wants, Community and Economic Development Director Todd Tatum pointed out that the city isn’t starting from scratch here because we have a comprehensive citizen survey and the PROS plan (Parks, Recreation and Open Space), both of which were developed with considerable citizen input. (See slides 16 and 17 in the PowerPoint.)

“There’s a lot of information already out there about what the community has asked for,” he added.

Regarding the option of deferring work maintenance in parks, streets and sidewalks, Parks, Recreation and Human Services Director Angie Feser and Acting Public Works and Utilities Director Phil Willams pointed out several significant impacts:

Parks Maintenance

Reduced service levels

Inability to address deferred maintenance

Potential closures of amenities

Less proactive maintenance leading to more expensive repairs

Loss of beach ranger programs

Reduced environmental education opportunities

Street and Sidewalk Maintenance

Accelerated pavement deterioration

Higher long-term repair costs (potentially five to seven times more expensive)

Increased liability risks from uneven surfaces

Reduced walkability

Potential legal issues from sidewalk defects

Inability to expand or improve pedestrian infrastructure

General Infrastructure Impacts

Decreased asset lifespan

More reactive (emergency) repairs instead of proactive maintenance

Higher overall long-term costs

Reduced quality of life for residents

Potential safety hazards

Williams emphasized that $1 spent on early, proactive maintenance can save $5-$7 in future repair costs, making timely maintenance crucial for cost-effective infrastructure management.

In summary, the primary risk of Scenario Two would be minimizing the vital importance of strategic implementation. Specifically:

Implementation Risks

Potential for overspending beyond budgeted amounts

Risk of expanding capacity too quickly

Need for careful, controlled spending

Mitigation Strategies

Budget cycle provides council control over expenditures

Council must approve staff hires and capital investments

Gradual implementation with built-in checks

Requirement to rebuild reserves first

Pay back existing loans before full expansion

Phased approach to strategic priorities

Key Safeguards

Community can provide input during process

Not an immediate injection of cash

Time to have in-depth conversations about implementation

Existing organizational structure and strategy

Deliberate, measured approach to spending

Todd Tatum emphasized that this is not an automatic “turn it on” scenario, but a carefully planned process with multiple control points to ensure responsible financial management.

“Strategic implementation is critical in this,” Tatum said. “We need to get the pieces in place and implement them in an organized way. We can’t afford to be haphazard here. We need to look at the big picture.”

Councilmember Nand raised the issue of looking at less-expensive alternatives to certain activities. She specifically noted sidewalks, which Phil Williams said cost between $1,500 and $2,000 per linear foot, meaning that a typical city block would cost around $600,000.

“This is a very high-priority item for our community members,” Nand observed. “Are there alternatives to raising the pavement and having to deal with ADA that might cost less such as bollards or raised beds to separate pedestrians from traffic that would keep the pedestrian path level and at grade, but separate from traffic?”

Williams responded that the high costs make it prohibitive to build sidewalks on every street, and that therefore the city needs to be selective and strategic in its implementation, focusing on areas with high pedestrian traffic like downtown and commercial centers.

“Regarding at-grade alternatives, we could put it in the little candles or rumble strips that will warn a driver from going any further that direction, but that doesn’t stop a car from running through them and into the pedestrian space,” Williams said. “If you’re talking about actually having a protected space, you’re talking about a jersey barrier, some something more robust.”

The Scenario Two topic concluded with several comments from councilmembers.

“To me, everything we’re talking about in this segment about is not fluff,” observed Councilmember Chris Eck. “I think a lot about our no-to low-income seniors who are struggling to pay rent. They are our community members, they vote, they’re struggling, and they really need our help. The bare minimum for some is not enough for others, especially when you pay the kind of rent and mortgage that a lot of us do here.”

Councilmember Dotsch echoed the views expressed earlier that the city needs to prioritize and maybe not go for the “shiny new thing” like a waterfront walkway and think about instead addressing the expense gap and things that aren’t being funded anymore.

Councilmember Vivian Olson spoke of enhancing the community conversation with some actual figures about the tax impact cost of various wants and priorities.

“The price of just running the government could increase to where we’d be unable to address deferred maintenance and provide all the services that we’d love to have,” she said. “It’s super valid that people are bringing up what they value, but you need to include how much it will cost, and that having it may mean you can’t have something else. That makes it a different conversation. I will use the Frances Anderson Center, which had a huge amount of deferred maintenance, as an example. If we decide to take care of this, we might not have the money to replace Yost Park pool. If we do the pool, we might not have the money for the park that we don’t have in the Gateway neighborhood. We must start assigning some costs and prices to things. That makes it a whole different conversation.”

In summary, the key aspects of the Scenario Two discussion were the need for a sustainable and vibrant city, the importance of community feedback on services like outsourcing police and selling assets, and the challenges of comparing cities due to differing demographics and services. The discussion highlighted the need for strategic financial planning, including addressing both revenue and expense gaps, and the importance of transparency and community engagement in budget decisions. Specific metrics such as the price of government and the impact of infrastructure maintenance on long-term costs were also emphasized, with the overall goal of creating a vibrant, sustainable city that meets community needs while maintaining fiscal responsibility.

When councilmembers reconvened after breaking for lunch, they addressed what Rosen described as “the depressing part of the day” — Scenario 3. That’s what happens “if there is no levy lift, or if it were to fail at whatever level it is,” he said.

In addition to not having the money generated through a $6 million levy included in the budget plan, Edmonds would be facing additional financial realties, Rosen said. “There’s the additional $2 million that you had all guided us to reduce the 2026 budget,” he said. And, he added, there’s $3 million in payback due on the city’s $6 million interfund loan.

Department directors were then invited to share what would happen to their program areas without levy lift money. Tatum, who oversees areas that include economic development, the arts and public information, said he “struggles to see a place, with that level of cuts, where my department still exists.”

Parks Director Angie Feser said she would have to cut her parks maintenance crew, which would mean “closure of park restrooms, drinking fountains, facilities and some amenities; minimal to no litter and garbage removal; delayed or no vandalism responses, including damage for graffiti, biohazard waste, dog waste and human; decrease in eliminated vegetation management — that’s lawn, shrubs, trees, invasive plant species would go unchecked in our parks. reduction in or no irrigation, which would cause plant dormancy or failure; minimal to no athletic field preparation, minimal to no special event support or park preparation.” Other possible impacts include loss of the downtown white lights and holiday tree lighting, the hanging flower baskets and corner parks. Not maintaining athletic fields would affect Sno-King Youth Club, which runs their programs on city fields.

Interim Police Chief Rod Sniffen said that the department would focus on 911 calls, “and everything else would fall off.” That includes elimination of proactive traffic safety work, community academies and presence at events. Police may also need to begin deciding “what types of crimes we’re actually going to investigate,” the police chief said, which could mean putting a minimum dollar value limit on stolen items or on credit card fraud cases, before investigating. In a community “that’s used to kind of full service, I think [Edmonds] would really, really feel that,” Sniffen said. There is also the issue of retaining existing officers in a very competitive job market and the length of time it takes to replace those who leave.

Interim Public Works Director Williams noted that his streets division “is already at half staff” and that further cuts would cause a continuing decline in road conditions, with very few spot repairs.” Daily building maintenance would turn into weekly maintenance. Sidewalk maintenance would also be reduced.

“The level of customer service that residents and builders in Edmonds have come to expect would no longer be possible,” added Planning Manager Mike Clugston. Whether it’s a permit for a deck or an apartment, “that would take longer to review, permit, inspect and get to build,” he said. “So the things that we need to really do we wouldn’t be able to get done. And I think that that’s, that’s a pretty tremendous impact.”

The council plans to talk more about the various budget impact scenarios during its Tuesday, May 13 meeting, but Mayor Rosen stressed that there are some core activities that the city is required by law to do. “You can’t say [cut] 10% off of everything, because there’s stuff we have to pay for.”

Next, the council considered a draft list of possible revenue opportunities. (See PDF link here.) Some (in green) have already been implemented, such as selling police cars and increasing park program fees and engineering permit fees. Others (in purple) are actively being considered/advanced. They include increasing the pet licensing fee and pursuing tax increment financing. Those in yellow are options the city has an interest in but have not yet explored advanced. These include selling the current city hall building to a hotel developer, charging for police response to false alarms, annexing unincorporated Esperance and the Town of Woodway, and installing parking meters. Finally, those in blue are items the council has considered and postponed or rejected, such as electric bike registration, parks entrance fees and the sale of parks properties.

Mayor Rosen asks councilmembers to identify the one or two revenue generation activities they favored.

Among those that rose to the top were charging for parking, selling city hall, Esperance annexation and tax increment financing. Councilmember Eck said she believed that selling city hall “probably has minimal impact on our community. And then, potentially, the ROI (return on investment) is really high. We know we’re not filling the building. We probably won’t anytime soon. We know it’s an older building that needs help, and in my view, it might be a neater, cleaner thing to pursue. We also know there’s lead time involved, so the sooner we can start the process, the better.”

When it comes to Esperance annexation, councilmembers noted that the area would also require some financial investment by the city so that would have to be weighed.

Consultant Mike Bailey said that whatever assets the city can sell can be used “to reduce the amount of operating resources you have to dedicate to pay back your [interfund] loan.” Other regular revenue streams, meanwhile, can be used to ensure future budget stability.

Levy Lid Basics

The final presentation of the day was devoted to Levy Lid Basics, with Council Executive Assistant Beckie Peterson described the different options available, from a single-year to multi-year lid lift. (See slide presentation here.) The next step will be to discuss the various options with the community to prepare for placing such a levy on the Nov. 5 general election ballot. The council agreed to two such meetings — one in the afternoon and the other in the evening — on May 22.

Here’s the legislative timeline:

1. Council determines dollar amout to meet budgetary requirements

Discussion, study, evaluation of options.

Public engagement and input.

Collaborative work with staff and mayor

2. Draft resolution to place a ballot measure on Nov. 5 ballot.

Ballot title

Explanatory statement

3. Public hearing

4. Adopt resolution

5. Appoint pro and con committees

6. Clerk files with county election office deadline Aug. 5.

7. Election Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Here’s the council schedule proposed for levy lift consideration: