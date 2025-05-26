Council May 27 to hold public hearing on design review code updates, hear report from Keep Edmonds Vibrant group

The Edmonds City Council at its Tuesday, May 27 meeting is scheduled to hold a public hearing on updates to the city’s design review code.

The meeting was originally scheduled for the council’s May 13 meeting but was postponed.

Updates to the design review code, which is set to be adopted in June, are required under HB 1293 — passed by the state Legislature in 2023. They are aimed at streamlining local design review processes and reducing permitting delays. The bill requires cities to ensure design review standards are clear, objective and focused only on the exterior design of buildings. They also require that projects be reviewed through a consolidated project review process with no more than one public meeting.

In presenting information about the issue at the May 6 council meeting, Edmonds Senior Planner Brad Shipley said that the Edmonds Planning Board is recommending council adoption of the updated design review code as part of Phase II of the City’s 2025 Development Code Update. However, further refinement of zoning district-specific standards may continue into Phase III through 2026 with direction from the city council.

In other business Tuesday, the council is scheduled to hear more details regarding a proposal from Mayor Mike Rosen to reorganize the city’s administrative functions to include a city administrator, who would would report directly to him. Rosen first presented the concept to the council in March, adding that the position would be filled by current Community, Culture and Economic Development Director Todd Tatum.

The council will also hear a presentation from — and consider renewing an interlocal agreement with — the WRIA 8 Salmon Recovery Council. The council is composed of elected representatives from 26 cities and King and Snohomish counties, and representatives from community organizations, business, environmental interests and state and federal agencies. The Salmon Recovery Council oversees implementation of the science-based Chinook Salmon Conservation Plan for the Lake Washington/Cedar/Sammamish Watershed. The watershed, also known as Water Resource Inventory Area (WRIA) 8, runs from the Puget Sound nearshore and inlands from the north end of Elliott Bay to south Everett, and east to the Bear Creek basin, the Issaquah Creek basin, and upper Cedar River basin.

In addition, it will receive a report from community volunteers from Keep Edmonds Vibrant — Adel Sefrioui, Elise Randall Hill, Mackey Guenther and Erik Hauser. The group will share compiled ideas, data and analysis from the community poll “What Should Edmonds Be?”

The council will also discuss the Edmonds Planning Board’s recommendation for a middle housing development code update.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. May 27 in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. It will also be streamed live on the council meeting webpage (where you can see the complete agenda), Comcast channel 21 and Ziply channel 39. You can also view the meeting at zoom.us/j/95798484261 or listen by phone: +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.