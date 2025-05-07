Council OKs permanent STEP housing ordinance with behavior-related provisions

The Edmonds City Council Tuesday night approved a permanent ordinance governing STEP housing, voting 4-3 to retain provisions related to nuisances, criminal behavior and evictions.

Adoption of the new ordinance was required under HB 1220 – passed by the state Legislature in 2021. It amended Washington’s Growth Management Act to require all cities to change their codes and 20-year comprehensive plans to make way for housing affordable to all income levels.

To meet housing needs at the lowest income rates, the law requires STEP housing – which includes indoor emergency shelter, transitional housing, emergency housing and permanent supportive housing — be allowed in all residential zones and zones with hotels. The city council passed an interim STEP housing ordinance Jan. 28, giving councilmembers additional time to solidify details and offering the public another chance to weigh in on the issue. The interim ordinance included provisions — originally proposed by Council President Neil Tibbott — that nuisances and criminal behavior are subject to enforcement to the full extent of the city’s code. Those provisions also stated that evictions of residents for unsafe actions are not precluded by city codes.

In reviewing the interim ordinance, the planning board recommended to the council that those provisions be eliminated in the permanent ordinance. The board’s reasoning — which was reiterated by some councilmembers Tuesday night — was that adding such language was redundant since city code already authorizes police to address such behavior. In addition, the three councilmembers supporting an ordinance without the provisions — Councilmembers Susan Paine, Jenna Nand and Chris Eck — argued that including them amounted to discrimination.

“I’m sure this is unintentional, but, you know, one could imagine including that language is shaming a certain segment of the population,” Eck said. “And if we’re going to put it here, then I think we should put it in all code for all types of housing, not just this particular type of housing.”

In asking the council to support the planning board’s version, Paine said: “I don’t believe that…people just living in homes that are meant for…transitional emergency housing need additional rules kind of layered on top of them.”

Nand added that approving such language could “potentially be considered exclusionary or chilling towards low-income housing and low-income housing residents.”

A motion by Paine to approve the planning board-recommended ordinance failed on a 3-4 vote, with Councilmembers Dotsch, Chen and Olson joining Tibbot in opposition.

Tibbott then moved to approve the ordinance retaining his language, stating he disagreed with the claims that it would have “a chilling effect” on developers. “I think, in fact, it would have the opposite effect,” Tibbott said. “This is an opportunity for them [housing developers] to know that the city is backing the work that they do, the intention that they do, and potentially even the profitability of what they do, so I don’t see a chilling effect whatsoever.”

In addition, Tibbott said the ordinance is “not likely to be having a shaming effect, but it does have a certain amount of protection for… the residents in STEP housing who prefer an ability to live in a place that is well run and executed according to the principles of STEP housing.”

Speaking in favor of Tibbott’s motion, Olson added: “I know that there are times when people don’t go to a shelter because they don’t feel safe there, and this is for the residents as well as it is for the neighbors.”

The council voted 4-3 to approve Tibbott’s version of the ordinance, with Eck, Nand and Paine against.

In other council business Tuesday night, the council heard updates on city staff’s efforts to update both the city’s design review code and parking codes, also required by state law.

The council will hold a public hearing next week on the design review code, which is set to be adopted in June. The updates are required under HB 1293 — passed by the state Legislature in 2023 — aimed at streamlining local design review processes and reducing permitting delays. The bill requires cities to ensure design review standards are clear, objective and focused only on the exterior design of buildings. They also require that projects be reviewed through a consolidated project review process with no more than one public meeting.

Edmonds Senior Planner Brad Shipley told the council that the Edmonds Planning Board is recommending council adoption of the updated design review code as part of Phase II of the City’s 2025 Development Code Update. However, further refinement of zoning district-specific standards may continue into Phase III through 2026 with direction from the city council.

In addition to a public hearing on the draft code May 13, the council is tentatively scheduled to address further revisions at its May 27 meeting, with potential adoption of the design review ordinance June 3.

Key code changes include:

Process reform: All design review applications will be evaluated administratively using clear and objective standards. Departures from these standards may be reviewed by the Architectural Design Board through a single public meeting.

Code reorganization: This includes expansion of Chapter 20.10 to include both procedures and general design standards, and repeal of Chapters 20.11 and 20.12. Design standard from three code chapters were moved to specific zoning districts — for example the BD (business district) zone or reserved for future neighborhood centers and hubs standards, Shipley said.

In addition, urban design goals and policies from the city’s 2020 Comprehensive Plan were reviewed for redundancy and incorporated into the appropriate section of the city development code.

The council also received an introduction to residential parking code updates from the Planning Department’s Mike Clugston. The planning board will review the updates during its Wednesday, May 7 meeting, he added.

The parking code updates are aimed at addressing compliance with recent state legislation, including the following:

SB 6617 (passed in 2020), which prohibited cities from requiring parking for accessory dwelling units within 0.25 miles of a major transit stop. This was extended to 0.50 miles through HB 1337. Staff said that Edmonds has been complying with the latter requirement since 2023 but is now codifying the language in city code.

HB 2343 (2020), which contains limits on parking for affordable, senior, and market rate multifamily housing for units constructed after July 1, 2019. These limits could be adjusted, however, if legislation passed during the Legislature’s just-concluded session is signed by Gov. Bob Ferguson.

SB 6015 (2024), which requires the City’s parking regulations to be analyzed for consistency with some additional standards.

In other business, the council:

– Heard a presentation from the Edmonds Food Bank Board Chair Kathy Hare and Executive Director Casey Davis, who discussed the rising food insecurity in Edmonds. The food bank served more than 130,000 individuals last year, and in April served a record 1,400 households in one week. The food bank, the second largest in Snohomish County, faces challenges due to rising food costs and state and federal funding cuts. Davis highlighted the importance of community support, including over 300 volunteers, and also shared plans for a new facility — located at Edmonds Lutheran Church — to expand their services. You can see the complete presentation here.

– Received a proclamation in honor of National Police Week, which honors the service and sacrifice of those law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty while protecting communities.

The council will hold an all-day retreat, open to the public, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, May 9. One of the main topics will be revenue generation. You can learn more here.