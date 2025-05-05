Council set May 6 to vote on STEP housing ordinance; discuss design review, parking code updates

A decision on adopting a permanent STEP housing ordinance and a discussion of design review and residential parking code updates are among the items on the Edmonds City Council agenda for its 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 6 business meeting.

STEP housing: HB 1220 – passed in 2021– amended Washington’s Growth Management Act to require all cities to change their codes and 20-year comprehensive plans to make way for housing affordable to all income levels. To meet housing needs at the lowest income rates, the law requires emergency and permanent housing – also known as STEP housing – to be allowed in all residential zones and zones with hotels. The City Council passed an interim STEP housing ordinance Jan. 28, giving councilmembers additional time to solidify details and offering the public another chance to weigh in on the issue.

Design review code: The City of Edmonds is updating its design review code to comply with HB 1293, address long-standing concerns with subjectivity and improve permitting efficiency, the council agenda stated. “The current design standards are scattered across multiple sections of the development code, which increases review times, causes confusion for applicants,and often results in redundant requirements. Additionally, the existing process relies on a two-phase review and includes outdated, discretionary standards that no longer align with new legal requirements,” the agenda memo said.

Residential parking code update: Staff will discuss state legislation that has prompted several updates to the City’s residential parking code.

Also on the council agenda are a proclamation for National Police Week 2025 and a presentation from the Edmonds Food Bank.

The council meeting will be streamed live on the council meeting webpage (where you can also view the complete agenda), on Comcast channel 21 and Ziply channel 39. You can also watch via Zoom at this link: zoom.us/j/95798484261 or listen by phone: +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.

Prior to the 6 p.m. business meeting, the council’s Committee A will meet remotely starting at 3 p.m. You can see the agenda for that meeting here.