County considers rezoning Esperance to make way for more multi-family housing

A public hearing about potentially rezoning Esperance to allow for more housing is scheduled Tuesday, May 27 in Everett.

The Snohomish County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing starting at 5:30 p.m. at the county administration building, 3000 Rockefeller Ave., Public Meeting Room No. 2.

Those who can’t go in person can attend virtually here. The webinar ID is 857 5876 1809.

According to the planning commission’s agenda, the goal is “to more fully implement and provide consistency with the Urban Medium Density Residential and Urban High Density Residential designations on the future land use map in the recently adopted 2024 Snohomish County Growth Management Act Comprehensive Plan.”

The planning commission’s full agenda can be found here.

The proposal calls for rezoning about 3,499 acres in Snohomish County’s Southwest Urban Growth Area to Low Density Multiple Residential (LDMR) and Multiple Residential (MR). For Esperance, the proposal is to rezone to LDMR.

Esperance is an approximately 448-acre unincorporated pocket of land surrounded by the City of Edmonds. It is currently zoned as R-8,400, which allows for single-family residential lots with a minimum size of 8,400 square feet. Rezoning to LDMR generally allows for multi-family housing, such as townhouses or apartments.

About 4,000 residents live in Esperance, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

On May 22, the My Neighborhood News Network received a flyer from an Esperance resident titled, “Save our neighborhoods!” It included information about the proposed rezone and information about the public hearing.

According to the flyer, there is “insufficient infrastructure” and that the rezone “completely changes the character of the neighborhood irrevocably.”

Those who want to submit public testimony can email it to Taylor.Twiford@snoco.org.

Angelica Relente is a Murrow News Fellow covering housing and related issues in South Snohomish County for the My Neighborhood News Network. Contact her at angelica@myedmondsnews.com.