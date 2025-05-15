Cpl. Brittany Harris named Edmonds PD’s Officer of Year

Edmonds Police Cpl. Brittany Harris was named the Chief David N. Stern Memorial Officer of the Year during the Edmonds Police Department’s 24th annual awards ceremony Wednesday — an event that honors both police officers and members of the public for their contributions to community safety.

Edmonds Acting Police Chief Rod Sniffen explained that May 12-18 is National Police Week, proclaimed by President John F. Kennedy in 1962. It’s a way to recognize the 900,000-plus law enforcement officers serving across the United States, along with the more than 23,000 law enforcement officers who “have made the ultimate sacrifice and have been killed in the line of duty since the first recorded death in 1786,” Sniffen said.

Assisting Sniffen with Wednesday’s awards presentations were Assistant Chief Loi Dawkins, Cmdr. Shane Hawley and Sgt. Jason Robinson.

Robinson noted that it was his first time emceeing the event, taking over duties from Cmdr. Shane Hawley. He began by thanking the family and friends of law enforcement workers, adding that “we too often take for granted the sacrifice and toll it takes to be the loved one of a police officer.

“Please know we see you and we thank you,” Robinson said.

The awards portion of the evening began with the Citizen Service Citations. These awards are presented to those “whose assistance to the police department was given without regard to personal welfare, or which had a positive bearing on the outcome of an incident and contributed to the furtherance of law enforcement in the community.”

Richard “Brett” Malarz was at his workplace when he observed a female customer falling asleep while attempting to pre-pay for gas. “This, as you might imagine, caused concern for Brett as the female had clearly driven to the location and she was accompanied by her 8-year-old son, who was having trouble waking her up,” Robinson said.

Malarz wasn’t certain whether the woman was experiencing a medical condition or some form of intoxication, so he called 911 to report the incident. Officers arrived and observed the vehicle leaving the parking lot and nearly causing a collision.

Officers pulled the vehicle over and the female driver was subsequently arrested for DUI and reckless endangerment, Robinson said, while the child was united with a family member. “Thanks to Brett’s refusal to ignore this situation, no one was seriously hurt or injured,” Robinson said.

John and Amiee Palmer were on their way to a scouting function, driving east on State Route 104. As they passed under the Highway 99 overpass, they observed a vehicle losing control while careening across all SR 104 lanes of travel. The vehicle came to a rest on the south side of the roadway facing the wrong direction, began to smoke and the air bags had deployed, Robinson said.

“Without skipping a beat, the Palmers pulled over and rushed to check on the welfare of anyone in the vehicle,” he added. “They were able to get the driver and a 3-year-old child safely out of, and away from, the smoking vehicle.” John Palmer tended to the driver as he had medical training, while Amiee Palmer comforted and cared for the child until police and fire crews arrived on the scene.

“Like the Boy Scout Oath says, “To help others at all times,” the Palmers did exactly that,” Robinson said. “Thank you both for selflessly reacting without hesitation.”

Chris Scanlon was recognized “for literally decades of consistent and undeniable dedication,” Robinson said. “For those of you who do not know Chris, he is one of the most infectiously positive people you will ever meet. For the last 20-plus years, Scanlon “has been a staple around the City of Edmonds and the Edmonds Police Department,” he added.

Over the years he has been known to surprise officers with a bag of popcorn, a hug, a drawing, a compliment, a wave, or a shameless “I love you” or a “You are the best city worker” comment, Robinson said. “He has a smile that as you can see can light the darkest of days and an energy that sparks joy the minute he enters any room”

Sgt. Ryan Speer recalled that when he was a new officer, Scanlon hanging around the patrol cars at shift change and that he “always had a ‘high five’ to give out, along with statements of ‘You need a raise!'” Robinson said.

The first commendation letter went to Det. Cpl. Bob Allen. who conducted a four-month investigation that led to the recovery of stolen music equipment from a local church.

“He also discovered the suspect, who had fled to Texas, was back in the area as Bob received an alert related to pawn shop activity,” Robinson said. “Cpl. Allen coordinated with the Problem-Solving Emphasis Team and the suspect was tracked to the Kent area where he was apprehended.”

This “dedication and thoroughness is typical when it comes to Cpl. Allen,” Robinson added. “He consistently demonstrates the ability to conduct thorough investigations that conclude with positive results.”

Police Services Assistant Karly Kern and Cmdr. Josh McClure were honored for their contributions toward the Edmonds Police Department receiving its law enforcement accreditation through the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs. To receive accreditation — which happens every four years — police agencies must comply with 148 standards. The process requires exceptional attention to detail, documentation and coordination. “Not every department is able to achieve the standard, but Edmonds has been able to do so for many years,” Robinson said.

Karly Kern, who received a letter of commendation, “has been an integral part of the last two accreditations,” Robinson said. “Her expertise in achieving accreditation and organizational skills has been an invaluable contribution to the department.” Cmdr. McClure, who has managed the last three Edmonds Police Department accreditations, is recognized as one of the region’s experts and is called upon to mentor other agencies. McClure received a meritorious service citation, “which is awarded to employees who perform an extraordinary act or, in Commander McClure’s case, several acts for over a decade,” Robinson said.

Officers Erick Martinez, Breanna Trimble, Erik Sanchez and former Edmonds Cpl. and present City of Redmond Officer Sam Gagner were recognized for their efforts helping the Lynnwood Police Department with a disturbance at an apartment complex. Then-Cpl. Gagner sent the Edmonds officers to assist after learning that a man had barricaded himself inside a room where a gunshot was heard, with two potential hostages inside. Cpl Gagner, who has significant hostage training as a member of the North Sound Metro SWAT team, also later responded to the scene.

“Officers could hear a child crying inside and a female yelling for help,” Robinson said. “Based on the exigent factors available to officers, they made entry into the apartment knowing they would likely encounter an armed subject who was suffering from a mental crisis.” Once inside, the officers encountered a naked man in crisis with a woman and her child huddled in a corner — and a pistol on a nearby table.

“Had Martinez and Gagner not been able to control and eventually detain the male, it is likely he could have retrieved the firearm and injured and or killed any number of the others in the room,” Robinson said.

For their actions, Trimble and Sanchez received letters of commendation while Martinez and Gagner were awarded meritorious service citations.

Cmdr. Hawley then took over emcee duties to call up Sgt. Jason Robinson and Det. Rheshaun Strange. He noted that Robinson and Strange are members of EPD’s Problem Solving Emphasis Team (PSET), which conducted two in-depth narcotics violations at the St. Frances motel on Highway 99, following a near overdose death of a small child there.

The first warrant, served in December 2024, “turned up significant quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, other drugs and cash.” When a second warrant was served in February 2025, police found more drugs, cash and guns.

“These investigations show their dedication to our community and the incredible time and effort they put into their work,” Hawley said.

Sgts. Ryan Speer and Jason Robinson, Det. Cpl. Bob Allen, Dets. Stacie Trykar, Julie Govantes, Patrick Clark and Ashley Vick, and Crime Analyst Molly Reeves were honored for their work that led to the arrest of a suspect in the Jan. 3 shooting death of a rideshare driver in Edmonds.

The department’s detective unit obtained car video from the victim’s vehicle “just hours before it was set to overwrite itself,” Hawley said. This provided police with their first look at the suspect, including the distinctive shoes he was wearing.

“Sgt. Robinson, using his own personal car, spent hours on surveillance and discovered a possible lead — a Ring camera at the suspect’s residence,” Hawley said. “The Ring camera video captured the suspect running home right after the shooting, wearing clothing that matched the car video.”

Within hours, “the suspect was seen leaving his residence and taken into custody,” Hawley said. “He was armed with multiple firearms, wearing body armor and had several knives.” A later search of his residence “led to his clothing being recovered,” he added.

After what was described as “a ‘masterclass’ suspect interview by Det. Clark,” Hawley said that police obtained “a full confession, recovery of the murder weapon and handwritten apology letter.”

“From the time of the incident to the time of arrest was eight days,” Hawley added. “That’s only possible when you have an amazing, selfless team of investigators like this.”

Robinson then resumed his emcee duties to announce the Non-Commissioned Employee of the Year, Jennifer Aguilar. This employee is nominated by fellow department employees and is reflective of the recipient’s significant achievement and dedication.

Aguilar first came to EPD as an intern but was later hired as a full-time police services assistant. “In this role she has continued to be an absolute delight,” Robinson said. “She consistently delivers incredible customer service and has a stellar knack for attention to detail.” She is also is fluent in Spanish and regularly uses her language skills to better serve the community when Spanish speakers come into the lobby with questions.

The Officer of the Year, Cpl. Brittany Harris, was nominated by fellow department employees and then selected by previous recipients of the award. “Harris not only received multiple nominations but her contribution to the department and community stood out as exceptional,” Robinson said.