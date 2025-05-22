Crowd gathers to enjoy Ales for the Arts Concert Crawl at Brigid’s Bottleshop

Dozen of people gathered at Brigid’s Bottleshop Wednesday afternoon to enjoy the jazz ensembles from Lynnwood High School and College Place Middle School during the first day of Ales for the Arts Concert Crawl. The bands include:

– Lynnwood HS Jazz I

– College Place MS Jazz Band

– Edmonds Woodway HS combo and jazz ensemble

– Madrona K8 Combo

– Hunter DeLeon Big Band

– Commander Mojo

This event helps raise money and awareness about Edmonds Schools District budget cuts to some school programs, including music and the arts. Participating businesses, including Epulo Food Truck, Spud Fish and Chips and Thai By Day, will donate a portion of sales to arts education when guests mention “Save the Arts.”

The next event will take place on Saturday, May 31, from noon to 9 p.m. at The Boathouse Taproom and Gallaghers Where U Brew in Harbor Square.

Full event details available at foundationesd.org.